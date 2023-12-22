Jax Jones Unveils New Single 'Forever' Featuring Robbie G

As the curtain falls on an exhilarating year, the incomparable GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum DJ and producer Jax Jones takes center stage with his latest sonic masterpiece, "Forever," featuring the electrifying Robbie G, out today via Astralwerks.

Jax Jones says: "Sometimes I hit a dead end with my creativity, and I struggle to get past it but if you can push through, there's a chance you'll make something special. Robbie G really inspires me as he has been putting in work on his music forever and has an amazing fighting spirit to keep going.”

Embodying the spirit of unapologetic celebration and infectious beats, "Forever" follows in the footsteps of Jax Jones' chart-topping hits, including the club anthem "Won't Forget You" with Ina Wroldsen, a collaboration that saw a seismic remix by the Bolton-based Blackout Crew, praised by Dazed who called it “Britain's great donk renaissance” peaking at #24 in the Official UK chart and surpassing 6 million views on TikTok alone.

From the heart-pounding "Need You Now" to the introspective "Me & My Guitar" with Afrobeats luminary Fireboy DML, where Jones lent his vocals for the first time, and the unstoppable energy of "Whistle" with Calum Scott, a UK chart dominator for 21 weeks and boasting over 15 million streams on Spotify alone.

Jax Jones' explosive year was also marked by some standout performances across BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, Kiss Haunted House Party, Hits Radio Live, and several electrifying international shows in Ibiza and around the world. He's set to round off the year with a performance on ITV's star-studded New Year's Eve Big Bash show on December 31.

Beyond the beats and melodies, Jax Jones continues to cement his status as a trailblazer in the music industry. With an illustrious career boasting 8 UK Top 10 singles, 8 UK platinum singles, and a staggering 10 billion global audio streams, Jax Jones remains a powerhouse of electro-pop earworms, solidifying his place as a modern British music icon.

Step into the world of Jax Jones, the second biggest UK dance artist after Calvin Harris, praised by HYPEBEAST as "an all-round, multi-faceted musician" and lauded by Rolling Stone UK as "the UK dance super producer on a mission to break down barriers." Dive into his compelling journey, as described by The Guardian during his appearance on The High Performance Podcast, providing a moving account of his motivations and crediting the transformative moments of his teenage years.

A musical maestro and a mentor, Jax Jones not only collaborates with industry legends like Whitney Houston, Ed Sheeran, Diana Ross, and Mark Ronson but also nurtures the future of music through his WUGD music label.

About Jax Jones

Jax Jones is a multi-Platinum selling artist with over 60 million single sales and more than eight billion combined global streams. Honored with multiple GRAMMY, BRIT, and Ivor Novello nominations, he has become a mainstay in modern British music and continues to create genre-defying music for both the charts and specialist dance scene, working and collaborating with artists including Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha, Diana Ross, Joel Corry, Mark Ronson, Mabel, Years and Years, Martin Solveig, RAYE and Stefflon Don.

His last album, Snacks, was the U.K.'s best-selling dance album of 2019 and 2020 and was certified Platinum in 2021. With his record label, WUGD, in partnership with Soundcloud and Polydor Records, he continues to release and support music from developing acts such as hard house DJ icon, Hannah Laing who released “Good Love” earlier in the year on WUGD which stayed in the UK Top 10 for 4 weeks followed by “Party All The Time” which has been nominated for ‘Best of British Track of the Year' by DJ Mag.

Photo Credit: Jake Warner