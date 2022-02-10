Jason Mraz to Perform Livestream Today Ahead of 'Lalalalovesongs' Album

Tomorrow, two-time Grammy Award winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame honoree Jason Mraz will release Lalalalovesongs, a collection of his iconic love songs, including RIAA Diamond certified "I'm Yours," 6x RIAA Platinum "I Won't Give Up," RIAA Platinum "Have It All," and Grammy-winning duet, "Lucky" in addition to several more hits and "Always Looking For You," a never-before-released fan favorite as a digital bonus track.

A limited edition, neon-pink vinyl version is still available at Amazon after selling out at Mraz's online store. The album is available for pre-order and pre-saving here. A tracklisting is listed below.

Today at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, Mraz will celebrate the compilation's release with a special edition of his livestream series, specially titled "Lalalalovestream" and airing on his YouTube channel here. Fans who tune in will hear familiar favorites in addition to new music from recent writing sessions that he'll be performing for the first time.

Mraz is currently at work in the studio on his next album due out later this year, and he'll be announcing tour plans very soon where fans will get the opportunity to hear some of the new music in-person. "Lalalalovestream" will re-air at 12 PM GMT on February 11th for fans outside the U.S.

A video of Mraz discussing his 6x RIAA Platinum hit, "I Won't Give Up," debuted last week on Mraz's YouTube channel. Like the previous video of him discussing "I'm Yours," the most streamed track of the 2000s decade (2000-2009) by a solo artist on Spotify, the video captures the story behind the genesis of the song and the choices made in the songwriting and production process.

Since the release of his 2002 debut studio album, Waiting for My Rocket to Come, Mraz has earned Platinum and Multi-Platinum certifications in more than 20 countries, while performing on all seven continents, including an intimate acoustic set on an iceberg in Antarctica while on a trip to raise climate change awareness. Mraz's releases have generated 7.5 billion streams and more than 12.5 million album equivalents to date.

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and Songwriter Hall of Fame Honoree Jason Mraz leads the Jason Mraz Foundation, which supports programs focused on inclusive arts education and the advancement of equality. A gentleman farmer, his Mraz Family Farms is committed to peace in the world through organic regenerative agriculture, fair trade, and kind words. He released his latest album, Look For The Good, in 2020.