Jasmyn Shares New Song 'Crystal Ball'

Having received two Polaris Music Prize shortlists, two JUNO nominations for Alternative Album of the Year and two SOCAN Songwriting Prize nominations, Jasmyn has established herself as one of Canada's most exciting and fresh voices.

Having recently signed to ANTI- Records in the US and Royal Mountain Records in Canada, today she is excited to share the new track "Crystal Ball" - listen and watch the song's new lyric video below.

"I was writing about being afraid of moving into the future but also getting excited by it," Jasmyn said of the song's inspirations. "I knew that I had to change my life and follow my heart in order to evolve and be happy. I think I leaned on nature to do that. Staring at the sun go down, watching birds just float. Nature seems to move without regret or worry. I wanted to write about leaning on my intuition and charging forward into the future with what felt right. I was hit with fresh love and fresh air and a new beginning -- it was exciting. I think this song is about the concept of having a personal renaissance. Looking inward and finding that consistency for yourself even if it means letting go sometimes. Happiness is on the other side."

In November of last year Jasmyn released "Find The Light", a song that features "a bright drum line, a simmering synth beat, and a deliciously scratchy guitar underscore Burke's rich, breathy vocal track," said The Fader.

Listen to the new track here:

Photo Credit: Justin Aranha