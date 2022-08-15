Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Japanese Rock Band 9MM Parabellum Bullet Set to Release Ninth Full-Length Album 'Tightrope'

The new album will be released on August 24.

Aug. 02, 2022  

Japanese rock band 9mm Parabellum Bullet is set to release their long-awaited ninth full-length studio album, titled TIGHTROPE, this August 24th on Sazanga Records/Nippon Columbia.

Available now to pre-order here, TIGHTROPE is being offered in digital (worldwide) and CD (Japan only) formats. The ten-track project marks 9mm's first original album release in three years (following 2019's DEEP BLUE) and coincides with the band's 18th anniversary this year. The album's jacket design expresses the tension and thrill symbolized by the word "tightrope," as well as the intense, yet vivid, soundscape the band is known for.

TIGHTROPE features ten tracks, including lead single "One More Time" (released May 9th) and second single "Spirit Explosion" (released June 8th), an energetic instrumental boasting the band's outstanding playing ability.

In addition to the two singles, four more tracks (including "All We Need Is Summer Day," "Hourglass," "Utakata," and "Byakuya No Hibi") have been digitally released and are available now to stream/download as part of a six-song, pre-album EP (released Aug. 9th). Plus, 9mm will be releasing two official videos for "All We Need Is Summer Day" and "Hourglass" this coming week (date TBA).

In celebration of TIGHTROPE's release, the quartet-Takuro Sugawara (vocals/guitar), Yoshimitsu Taki (guitar), Kazuhiko Nakamura (bass), and Chihiro Kamijo (drums)-are supporting the album with a six-date nationwide Walk a Tightrope Tour around Japan, kicking off September 9th in Osaka. Full list of dates below, visit 9mm's official site for more info/tickets.

Listen to the lead single here:




