Japanese Breakfast Shares 'Posing In Bondage' Video

Japanese Breakfast, the musical project of multi-hyphenate Michelle Zauner, has shared a self-directed video for "Posing In Bondage," the latest single from her upcoming album Jubilee.

"'Posing in Bondage' is a ballad about loneliness and longing, a song about two people who want so badly to connect but are never quite able to do so. No place felt lonelier than an empty grocery at 1 AM" says Zauner. "The video is actually an epilogue to the one that will accompany our next single, here presented out of order."

The band has also announced a string of summer and fall tour dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 16th. All dates below.

Last month Japanese Breakfast made their late night television debut on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon performing "Be Sweet," the acclaimed lead single from Jubilee.

Additionally, Zauner is releasing her long-awaited book based on her viral 2018 New Yorker essay, Crying In H Mart, this month. The unflinching and powerful memoir about growing up Korean American, losing her mother, and forging her own identity is due April 20th via Knopf.

Jubilee is available for pre-order now and due June 4th via Dead Oceans. Watch the new music video below.

TOUR DATES:﻿

8/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

9/14 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

9/16 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

9/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

9/18 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

9/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

9/25 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

9/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

9/28 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/1 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency

10/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

10/4 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/8 - Denver, CO @ Ogden

10/9 - Lawrence, KC @ Granada

10/10 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Photo Credit: Pete Ash Lee