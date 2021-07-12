James Taylor Announces UK Tour Dates for 2022
Tickets go on general sale: 9.00am, Friday July 16, 2021.
Legendary singer-songwriter and multiple Grammy award winner, James Taylor & His All-Star Band, who last toured the UK in 2018, announces a seven date UK tour, opening on January 27, 2022 at Leeds First Direct Arena and completing two nights on February 4/5- Hammersmith Eventim Apollo.
James Taylor's classic songs: "You've Got A Friend", "Fire and Rain" and "Sweet Baby James" to name a few, have had a profound influence on songwriters and music lovers from all walks of life and
Taylor recently won his sixth Grammy award for Best Tradition Pop Vocal Album for his latest album "American Standard".
Tour Dates:
JANUARY 2022
27 - Leeds First Direct Arena
29 - Manchester O2 Apollo
30 - Glasgow SEC Armadillo
FEBRUARY 2022
Feb 1 - Brighton Centre
Feb 2 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Feb 4/5 - Hammersmith Eventim Apollo