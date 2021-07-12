James Taylor Announces UK Tour Dates for 2022

Legendary singer-songwriter and multiple Grammy award winner, James Taylor & His All-Star Band, who last toured the UK in 2018, announces a seven date UK tour, opening on January 27, 2022 at Leeds First Direct Arena and completing two nights on February 4/5- Hammersmith Eventim Apollo.

Tickets go on general sale: 9.00am, Friday July 16, 2021

James Taylor's classic songs: "You've Got A Friend", "Fire and Rain" and "Sweet Baby James" to name a few, have had a profound influence on songwriters and music lovers from all walks of life and

Taylor recently won his sixth Grammy award for Best Tradition Pop Vocal Album for his latest album "American Standard".

Tour Dates:

JANUARY 2022

27 - Leeds First Direct Arena

29 - Manchester O2 Apollo

30 - Glasgow SEC Armadillo

FEBRUARY 2022

Feb 1 - Brighton Centre

Feb 2 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Feb 4/5 - Hammersmith Eventim Apollo