James Robert Webb Self-Titled Album Surpasses One Million Streams

It took less than six months!

James Robert Webb's self-titled album has hit one million streams in less than six months. Quite the feat, especially for a completely independent artist on his own, Bison Creek Records. Produced by the iconic Buddy Cannon (Kenny Chesney, Willie Nelson, Reba McEntire) each song Webb has released has seen continued growth across the board. His last single, "Think About It," steadily climbed the Billboard Country Indicator chart all the way to Top 40 and Top 25 on Music Row's Country Breakout Chart as well as sitting at No. 1 on the CDX True Indie chart for multiple weeks. His current single, "Good Time Waitin' To Happen," already has over a quarter of a million streams on Spotify and continues to grow with increased radio airplay. Webb consistently defies the odds as an independent artist as he continues to see success with James Robert Webb. Listen to the album below.



"The response to this album has been amazing, particularly in a year when touring has been shut down. I've been very grateful to the legions of country fans that have been streaming this project," says Webb.



As a doctor by day and artist by night, Webb is quickly making a name for himself in Nashville. The Oklahoma native's rendition of "Tulsa Time" saw success on SiriusXM Willie's Roadhouse since its release in November 2019. With previous singles released off the self-titled album, Webb saw steady success with each single. "Now We're Gettin' Somewhere" peaked at No. 24 on MusicRow and No. 43 on Billboard's Country Indicator Chart. "April May" debuted on the Billboard Indicator Chart and was his 3rd consecutive Top 40 single on the Music Row Country Breakout chart. It then ended the year at No. 10 on CDX's True Indie Songs of the Year 2019 chart.



"He possesses an edgy yet still agreeable demeanor, a voice that blends authority and empathy in equal proportions." - Lee Zimmerman, American Songwriter



"There is something about [James Robert Webb's] music, his lyrics that captivated my mother's heart. Reading more about Webb, couldn't help but know he writes what he lives. Radiologist. Husband. Father of three. Family values." - Donna Block, Medium



"A modern honky tonker that avoids all the bro country clichés and lets the party proceed. Nothing but a good time party on a platter, he knows the moves and serves them up just right. With the properly righteous vibe powering the proceedings, Webb has some winning ways already on display and this set is sure to serve up a bunch more. Well done." - Midwest Record



"'I am turning into a big fan of JRW. He has a great voice and his sound is very

radio friendly and contemporary whilst maintaining a firm respect for traditional country" - Paul Whitehouse, Beyond Radio, UK



True to his blue-collar roots, James Robert Webb walks the line between traditional and contemporary country music. Raised on a small farm outside of Tulsa, he grew up listening to a wide variety of Oklahomans including Bob Wills, Garth Brooks and Leon Russell. His sound is driven by his unique, indefinable voice and organic, neo-traditionalist style fused with modern production. His 2016 debut, Pictures, yielded two top-40 singles on the Music Row Country Breakout chart - "Makin' Love Tonight" and "How That Feels." In 2019, one of country music's most award-winning and renowned producer's Buddy Cannon (Kenny Chesney, Willie Nelson) took notice of Webb's unique style. The pair recorded and recently released a collection of 13 songs titled James Robert Webb and broke new ceilings for the artist. "[This album] offers every reason to believe he'll continue to succeed." - American Songwriter. "April May," penned by Webb himself, was No. 10 on CDX's True Indie Songs of the Year chart in 2019. His swingin' version of the hit song "Tulsa Time" has enjoyed support from Apple Music and frequent play on SiriusXM Willie's Roadhouse. His newest single, "Think About It" is his first to debut in the Top 40 on Billboard and his third to reach the Top 25 on the Music Row Chart. His music has continued to attract new opportunities for the "easygoing giant." He recently played Calf Fry 2019, was chosen to headline the Southfork Music Festival in Parker, Texas and continues to play across the country connecting directly with the fans. For more on James Robert Webb, go to JamesRobertWebb.com.

Listen to the album here:

