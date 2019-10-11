James Blunt Reveals New Track 'I Told You'

Multi-GRAMMY nominated and multi-platinum British singer/songwriter James Blunt has revealed a third new track, "I Told You," off his upcoming sixth studio album Once Upon A Mind (arriving October 25th via Custard/Atlantic Records). The song follows the release of "Champions," which arrived last week with a stunningly stripped back performance video.

Watch below!

Described by Blunt as a "hymn to his sons," "I Told You" is a memorable and deeply moving track from a loyal father to his growing-up-too-quickly children. "Hymn is a great word," Blunt reflects. "When I realized that things were going on at the older end of my family, with my father, I looked at my children and thought: these are things I need to say to you. We need to live every moment to the full, and celebrate the relationships we have. That's what this song is about: it's a celebration, with a dash of melancholy."

Blunt's current single "Cold" has already amassed over 6 million streams since release last month. The Calum Macdiarmid-directed visual mirrors the iconic visual for Blunt's debut global hit single "You're Beautiful," finding the tunesmith washed ashore fourteen years after his iconic dive into the water in the same clothes and scaling cliffs for moments of jaw-dropping tension with no stunt doubles involved. Fans will be able to connect the dots as he pays further homage, picking up original items from the 2005 video during his ascent before his eventual airlift to safety.





