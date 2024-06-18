JakoJako Shares New Track 'Introspektion'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Berlin based modular synthesist and DJ JakoJako, aka Sibel Koçer, has shared a new track from her forthcoming Segmente EP, out on July 26, 2024 via NovaMute.

Koçer’s passion for electronics began with an urge to play with sound, and a desire to learn more about the world of modular systems and patch cables. Her meticulous studies soon progressed into performing regular live sets in Berlin, a Berghain Residency and a position at Berlin electronic music institution, SchneidersLaden.

In recent years, her success as a performer has grown steadily. She has also been involved in several motion sensor dance projects at Superbooth and Kraftwerk Berlin, as well as performing at the Royal Albert Hall (with Bonobo) and the Barbican in London (with an improvised “Circle Of Live” performance that featured dance and a specially commissioned art installation).

JakoJako’s unmissable live performance has fed directly into the new EP: all four tracks originated in her live show, giving the EP a propulsive urgency imbued with her distinct take, described by RA as “fragile techno written in the key of wonder”.

The new EP follows the Verve EP (her debut for Mute), a full length album, (Metamorphose - 2022, Bigamo) and her collaboration with Rødhåd, (In Vere - 2022, WSNWG), both of which came hot on the heels of two blistering remixes for Mute: New Order’s “Be A Rebel” and Martin Gore’s “Vervet.”

JAKOJAKO LIVE DATES:

6/20/2024 – La Nature Festival (Ambient live set) (BE)

6/21/2024 - La Nature Festival (DJ set) (BE)

6/22/2024 – Dancity (IT)

7/14/2024 – Berghain (DE)

7/19/2024 – Detect Classic Festival (Live performance with the Detect Ensemble) (DE)

7/19/2024 – Detect Classic Festival (DJ set) (DE)

7/20/2024 – Harbour Summer

7/26/2024 - 2Nature (IT)

7/27/2024 - Junction 2 Festival (UK)

7/28/2024 - Äiniwalli (FI)

8/2/2014 – Whole Festival (DE)

8/11/2024 – Paradigm Festival (NL)

8/17/2024 – Ratherlost at Lofi (NL)

8/18/2024 - TR3 Festival (DE)

8/30/2024 - Station Nuage (FR)

8/31/2024 – Doel Festival (BE)

9/7/2024 - Draaimolen Festival (NL)

9/14/2024 - Smut Athens (GR)

9/20/2024 - Klub K4 (SI)

9/27/2024 – Berlin, Berghain (DE)

Track listing:

1. Modus

2. Flux

3. Afterglow

4. Introspektion

Photo credit: Marco Krueger



