Jake Worthington to Play Headlining 'Intent To Tonk Tour'

Jake Worthington has announced his headlining Intent To Tonk Tour, hitting markets throughout the U.S. this spring, kicking off in Wilmington, N.C., before hitting Chicago, Nashville, Boston, and more before wrapping in New York City. For tickets or more information, visit here.

The headlining run adds to stadium dates with Luke Combs, a Stagecoach billing, and opening slots for Luke Bryan, HARDY, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, and Ian Munsick.

“I'm excited to announce that I'm going on a headlining tour for the first time in a very long time,” Worthington shares. “The Intent To Tonk Tour is coming your way this spring.”

On the road, Worthington will be performing his critically acclaimed sophomore album, When I Write The Song, which includes songs like "It Ain't The Whiskey," “My Home's In Oklahoma,” and more. The record features all-star collaborations with Miranda Lambert, Marty Stuart, and Mae Estes.

Intent To Tonk Tour Dates

April 2: Bowstring Brewyard – Wilmington, NC

April 3: Buds Tavern – Youngsville, NC

April 10: Joe's Bar on Weed St. – Chicago, IL

April 16: The Blue Note – Columbia, MO

April 17: Crusens – West Peoria, IL

April 29: The Basement East – Nashville, TN

April 30: The Signal – Chattanooga, TN

May 1: The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

May 7: The Vanguard – Tulsa, OK

May 8: Gilley's Park City – Park City, KS

June 11: Duling Hall – Jackson, MS

June 18: The Sinclair – Boston, MA

June 19: Mercury Lounge – New York, NY

Support Dates w/ Ian Munsick, Riley Green, Luke Combs + More

Feb 19: Ford Wyoming Center – Casper, WY>

Feb 20: Brick Breeden Fieldhouse – Bozeman, MT>

Feb 21: Mountain America Center – Idaho Falls, ID>

Feb 26: Toyota Center – Kennewick, WA>

Feb 27: Adams Center – Missoula, MT>

Feb 28: FIC for the Art – Spokane, WA>

Mar 5: Scheels Arena – Fargo, ND>

Mar 6: Dacotah Bank – Brookings, SD>

Mar 7: Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center Grand Hall – Mankato, MN>

Mar 13: Margaret Court Arena – Melbourne, VIC+

Mar 14: Margaret Court Arena – Melbourne, VIC+

Mar 16: The Hordern Pavilion – Moore Park, NSW+

Mar 17: The Hordern Pavilion – Moore Park, NSW+

Mar 18: CMC Rocks – Ipswich, AUS

Apr 4: Scott Stadium – Charlottesville, VA=

Apr 9: Sandy and John Black Pavilion – Oxford, MS>>

Apr 11: Jack Trice Stadium – Ames, IA=

Apr 18: Notre Dame Stadium – South Bend, IN=

Apr 25: Ohio Stadium – Columbus, OH=

Apr 26: Stagecoach – Indio, CA

May 2: Neyland Stadium – Knoxville, TN=

May 9: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium – Norman, OK=

May 15: Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI=

May 16: Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI=

May 29: Olympic Stadium – Montreal, QC=

May 30: Olympic Stadium – Montreal, QC=

Jun 5: Rogers Center – Toronto, ON=

Jun 6: Rogers Center – Toronto, ON=

Jun 13: Rock The South – Decatur, AL

Jul 12: Hodag Festival, Rhinelander, WI

Jul 30: Summit Arena at The Monument – Rapid City, SD++

Jul 31: First Interstate Arena at MetraPark – Billings, MT++

Aug 15: Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, NE

Aug 20: Cooks Garage – Lubbock, TX#

Supporting:

Ian Munsick>

Riley Green+

Luke Combs=

Parker McCollum>>

Luke Bryan++

HARDY#

Photo credit: Travis Fuentes