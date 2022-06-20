Jake Hoot Releases New Single 'Had It To Lose'

Country crooner Jake Hoot has released relatable new single, "Had It To Lose." Written by Hoot, Matt Warren and Matt Nolan and produced by Danny Myrick, "Had It To Lose" is a mid-tempo track that the Season 17 winner of The Voice had an idea for after an unexpected bill came in the mail.

After the initial shock wore off, Hoot decided to have gratitude for what he had to begin with. Hoot began performing "Had It To Lose" in his live shows last year and has received incredible response from fans who find a way to resonate with the track.

Hoot recently celebrated his first CMA Fest with a performance on the Maui Jim Reverb Stage and CMA booth signing. The sincere artist won over the hearts of The Voice voters in 2019 and has continued to relate to fans with his comedic, viral TikTok videos that frequently feature his daughter and wife.

The singer-songwriter's breakout duet with Kelly Clarkson made waves after his unprecedented win on The Voice and has since been the face of Spotify's Fresh Finds: Country, possesses more than 400k social followers, 12 million streams, and a fierce fanbase. Hoot is currently touring across the US and recently performed on the Grand Ole Opry for the 12th time.

Don't let his larger-than-life presence fool you. Jake Hoot may stand 6'6", but the Season 17 Champion of NBC's The Voice is just as genuine and sweet-natured as ever. Proving to be a road warrior, Hoot is performing dates across the US every weekend including opening slots for Alabama, Darius Rucker, Jordan Davis, Big & Rich, Martina McBride and Rodney Atkins. Currently amassing over 13 million streams, 96K downloads and celebrating his 12th Grand Ole Opry performance, the future proves promising for this mega-talent with a heart of gold.

Since the release of his smash duet with Kelly Clarkson "I Would've Loved You," Hoot has appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show three times, TODAY with Hoda & Jenna and as a celebrity guest artist on The Voice. Hoot's undeniable talent has led him to be profiled by CNN.com, People.com, USA Today, Taste Of Country, Billboard and Entertainment Tonight, to name a few.

Following his record-breaking win on NBC's The Voice, Hoot has gone on to release several tracks including "Tennessee Strong," which reached Top 10 in the iTunes Country Singles chart, debut single "Dangerous Thing," special Father's Day song, "Best Job I Ever Had," heartwarming love song, "Nadine," rowdy summer anthem "Night Left," a duet with his wife, "Wherever Time Goes" and a feature song with rising artist Bri Fletcher, "There's Still Tomorrow."

Drawing inspiration from his childhood in the Dominican Republic, Hoot released a cover of "La Bamba" from his debut EP which landed in the Top 10 on the iTunes Latin charts. Ringing in his favorite time of year, Hoot's first original holiday track "When Christmas Has Come And Gone" featuring multi-platinum Canadian trio The Tenors, was released in late 2021.

