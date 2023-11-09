Jah Cure & Don Corleon Reunite 'One More Time'

Reggae star Jah Cure is set to share his latest single, “One More Time” remixed by longtime collaborator and veteran in the music, Donovan “Don Corleon” Bennett. The track comes from a creative partnership that has, over the years, produced hits like “What Will It Take” and “Longing For.” It will be out on November 16th via VP Records.

The original “One More Time,” which was featured on Jah Cure's latest album, Undeniable, and produced by Hamed “K-One” Pirzoupanah, emerged as a standout track among fans. Neil “Diamond” Edwards, the decades-long A&R for Jah Cure, then approached Don Corleon to reimagine the song.

Neil Diamond said, “My aim and goal was to find something for the DJs and fans who have supported Jah Cure over the years. So who better to give the remix a dancehall feel than Don Corleon, who produced two of Cure's biggest records? It's a perfect storm.”

“Having a Don Corleon and Jah Cure collaboration is the best way to bring this project back home."

“One More Time (Remix)” is the third single from Undeniable, following “Everything” with Stonebwoy and “Undeniable” featuring Kaylan Arnold.

Pictured: Jah Cure