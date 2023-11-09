Jah Cure & Don Corleon Reunite 'One More Time'

“One More Time (Remix)” is the third single from Undeniable, following “Everything” with Stonebwoy and “Undeniable” featuring Kaylan Arnold.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini' Photo 4 Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini'

Jah Cure & Don Corleon Reunite 'One More Time'

Reggae star Jah Cure is set to share his latest single, “One More Time” remixed by longtime collaborator and veteran in the music, Donovan “Don Corleon” Bennett. The track comes from a creative partnership that has, over the years, produced hits like “What Will It Take” and “Longing For.” It will be out on November 16th via VP Records.

The original “One More Time,” which was featured on Jah Cure's latest album, Undeniable, and produced by Hamed “K-One” Pirzoupanah, emerged as a standout track among fans. Neil “Diamond” Edwards, the decades-long A&R for Jah Cure, then approached Don Corleon to reimagine the song.

Neil Diamond said, “My aim and goal was to find something for the DJs and fans who have supported Jah Cure over the years. So who better to give the remix a dancehall feel than Don Corleon, who produced two of Cure's biggest records? It's a perfect storm.”

“Having a Don Corleon and Jah Cure collaboration is the best way to bring this project back home."

“One More Time (Remix)” is the third single from Undeniable, following “Everything” with Stonebwoy and “Undeniable” featuring Kaylan Arnold.

Pictured:  Jah Cure





RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: The Americans Debut Music Video On LA Homeless Land Of The Free Photo
Video: The Americans Debut Music Video On LA Homeless 'Land Of The Free'

Watch the powerful music video 'Land of the Free' by The Americans, shedding light on homelessness in LA. With haunting melodies and poignant imagery, this video captures the harsh realities of life without a stable home. The video is a powerful and poignant piece that sheds light on the issue of homelessness in Los Angeles.

2
Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet Photo
Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet

Broadway of New York and Broadway of Nashville collided last night at the 57th Annual CMA Awards! Check out photos of Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon, Nicole Kidman, and more on the red carpet with stars like Kelsea Ballerini, Jelly Roll, and more.

3
Abigail Barlow Releases Third Single Mirror, Mirror Photo
Abigail Barlow Releases Third Single 'Mirror, Mirror'

Abigail Barlow returns with “Mirror, Mirror.' Produced by Dan Gleyzer (BTS, Meghan Trainor, Noah Cyrus), this track gives listeners a slice of true pop/rock with an infectious melody, strong rhythms, and Abigail’s amazing vocal performance.

4
Giulia Tess Drops Killer Remix Of Serotonin Photo
Giulia Tess Drops Killer Remix Of 'Serotonin'

Giulia Tess releases a killer remix of 'Serotonin' following her successful debut live show and recent announcement as a Rinse FM resident. London-based Kiimi is an artist who has applied their conventional understanding of composition to a wholly unconventional output. A classically trained musician, they are making waves in the music scene.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
SHUCKED
ALADDIN
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
I NEED THAT
THE BOOK OF MORMON