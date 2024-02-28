Jae Skeese & Superior Ft Rome Streetz & Ty Farris Drop 'Cantonese Characters'

The first signee to Conway The Machine's Drumwork Music Group imprint, Jae Skeese helped usher in Drumwork's 2023 Spring Takeover with his collaborative project with Conway, Pain Provided Profit, the label's first compilation album, Conway The Machine Presents: Drumwork The Album and Skeese's own Drumwork debut album Abolished Uncertainties.

After announcing their new collaborative project, Testament Of The Times, with “Skyscraper,” Jae Skeese and Superior are back with “Cantonese Characters,” which features Rome Streetz and Ty Farris. “Cantonese Characters” is now available at all DSP's.

Jae Skeese x Superior's Testament Of The Times will be released on 3-8-24.

Stream Jae Skeese x Superior FEAT Rome Streetz & Ty Farris “Cantonese Characters”: