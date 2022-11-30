Jade LeMac Releases 'Meet You In Hell' Live Session

18-year-old Vancouver-based singer-songwriter Jade LeMac has released a live session video for her brand new single, "Meet You In Hell." The live session video release comes alongside Jade's announcement of her debut EP, Constellations, which is set for a February 10 release. Watch the live session video now below. Pre-save the Constellations EP here.

The live session strips back the bombastic original song, revealing the raw power beyond Jade LeMac's haunting vocal. Speaking on the live session, Jade notes, "We had such a great time recording this live session, I think the one-take video is visually so compelling and I really hope people enjoy this version as much as I do."

Released October 28, "Meet You In Hell" is Jade's first official release since her recent signing with Arista Records. The song has garnered critical love from outlets like Just Jared, Pride.com, and Raydar Magazine as well as Spotify support on playlists such as Pop Sauce and Young & Free. Watch the song's spellbinding official video here.

With over 30 million streams and counting, today's new single is the latest addition to Jade's growing collection of emotive pop tracks that boldly traverse themes of vulnerable introspection and personal empowerment. Championed by GLAAD as one of their "20 under 20" LGBTQ Changemakers of 2022, which Teen Vogue spotlighted as well, Jade LeMac is on a fast rise among the top new artists to watch.

Jade LeMac naturally exists outside of any boxes, and it's instantly apparent in her music. She takes pride in her half-Asian heritage and connection to the 2SLBGTQ+ community, both of which have largely influenced her ability to bend and break barriers between genres.

The 18-year-old Vancouver-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist pens introspectively emotional soundtracks for even your saddest nights, but shows up with anthems for "when you want to have a 'bad bitch time' or get pumped up." Growing up in a tightknit, multicultural family on Canada's Vancouver Island, she regularly sang karaoke unusually well with her cousins, falling in love with music at a young age.

By middle school, she was writing songs of her own. Between endless practicing, she lent her voice to various dance singles for tastemaker electronic label Monstercat and started to attract a following on Instagram.

Throughout 2020, Jade built her audience on TikTok, now exceeding 1.2 million followers. During 2021, she unveiled the shimmering and starry-eyed single "Constellations." This unorthodox outlier love song likened "the freckles on people's bodies to constellations." The independent release shined with over 20 million cumulative streams. She carried this momentum through with "Let Me" and into 2022 with "Same Place".

Her latest release "Aimed to Kill'' followed on its heels with over 6M streams to date, and GLAAD championed her among "10 LGBTQ Women in Music to Listen to this Pride Month." Along the way, she inked a deal with Arista Records, where Jade's vision comes into focus on her debut EP.

Watch the live session here: