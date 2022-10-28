Jade LeMac Debuts New Single 'Meet You In Hell'

18-year-old Vancouver-based singer-songwriter Jade LeMac has released a brand new single "Meet You In Hell." The single is Jade's first official release since her recent signing with Arista Records.

A powerful dark pop track dissecting the fallout of a toxic relationship, Jade describes, "Meet You In Hell is a song written about karma, anger and revenge. Being in a relationship where you're getting the shorter end of the straw is exhausting, and being hurt by a person you care so deeply about is traumatizing. This song is written from the point of view of someone who is tired of being hurt, and ends up giving their partner a taste of their own medicine. It encapsulates the feeling of 'you hurt me? I'll show you what real pain feels like.' This song is made for the people who aren't getting what they deserve."

On the song's striking official video, Jade adds: "Filming the 'Meet You in Hell' video was such a fun experience. The director, Sterling, and his crew were able to capture some amazing moments that really showcased the emotions, and told the story of the song so well. On top of that, the colours, the sets, and the outfits all fit the song so perfectly. I'm so happy with how it came out, and so excited for everyone to be able to see it as well!"

With over 30 million streams and counting, today's new single is the latest addition to Jade's growing collection of emotive pop tracks that boldly traverse themes of vulnerable introspection and personal empowerment. Championed by GLAAD as one of their "20 under 20" LGBTQ Changemakers of 2022, which Teen Vogue spotlighted as well, Jade LeMac is on a fast rise among the top new artists to watch.

Jade LeMac naturally exists outside of any boxes, and it's instantly apparent in her music. She takes pride in her half-Asian heritage and connection to the 2SLBGTQ+ community, both of which have largely influenced her ability to bend and break barriers between genres.

The 18-year-old Vancouver-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist pens introspectively emotional soundtracks for even your saddest nights, but shows up with anthems for "when you want to have a 'bad bitch time' or get pumped up." Growing up in a tightknit, multicultural family on Canada's Vancouver Island, she regularly sang karaoke unusually well with her cousins, falling in love with music at a young age.

By middle school, she was writing songs of her own. Between endless practicing, she lent her voice to various dance singles for tastemaker electronic label Monstercat and started to attract a following on Instagram. Throughout 2020, Jade built her audience on TikTok, now exceeding 1.2 million followers.

During 2021, she unveiled the shimmering and starry-eyed single "Constellations." This unorthodox outlier love song likened "the freckles on people's bodies to constellations." The independent release shined with over 20 million cumulative streams. She carried this momentum through with "Let Me" and into 2022 with "Same Place".

Her latest release "Aimed to Kill'' followed on its heels with over 6M streams to date, and GLAAD championed her among "10 LGBTQ Women in Music to Listen to this Pride Month." Along the way, she inked a deal with Arista Records, where Jade's vision comes into focus on her debut EP.

Watch the new music video here: