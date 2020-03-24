Jackie Lynn Releases New Track 'Dream St.'

On April 10 Jackie Lynn will release a new album, Jacqueline, via Drag City. Today the band is excited to reveal a new single (and video) off the LP, "Dream St." Listen and watch below!

The video was shot by "Tim Breene and he says, "Jackie Lynn taxis through her past on the corridor of dreams. A vortex rippling on the windshield. A memory sparked in a cloud of smoke. Driven by unseen forces with an armload of flowers. This was shot on a screen and drawn on paper. Flat surfaces in deep space." Of "Dream St." the band's Haley Fohr notes:

"I first wrote "Dream St." as an ode to my favorite street in Chicago, Ogden Drive. It is one of the few streets in the city that runs on a diagonal. On a good day you can catch a nice steady flow and shave minutes off of your commute. It also used to be a part of Route 66. I can't help but wonder if my very distinct attraction to the flow of Ogden isn't correlated to the deep historic stream that has been going down on that specific stretch of land for decades.

'In transit' means to pass through, and often times it's a situation where my body has no choice but to remain stationary, so my mind picks up the slack. In this moment of in-between-ness is where I am able to find my deepest imagination, my most intimate secrets, and my longest narrative.

Everything about the making of 'Dream St.' was easy. I wrote it in a breeze, and we tracked it all live in an evening. Julie Pomerleau and Bobby Conn did a fantastic job with the strings, and the session was such a dream in itself...

Right now everything seems hard. In a time when we are all in our own cabins tucked away (yet in transit), I hope that this song can help alleviate any inner concerns one may have in isolation."

Jackie Lynn is the fictional alter ego of singer/songwriter Haley Fohr who is also known for her indie folk project Circuit des Yeux. The self-titled debut LP was released in 2016 to wide-spread acclaim and it told the story of Jackie's (of course fictional) life to date. With Jacqueline, Jackie Lynn returns and her continuing story is brought to us by Fohr, Cooper Crain, Rob Frye and Dan Quinlivan of Bitchin Bajas.

The band previously shared a joyous, forward-moving call to arms taken "Shugar Water" and the driving and hypnotic LP opener "Casino Queen." Jackie Lynn will be touring in support of Jacqueline and while their April and May dates are currently being rescheduled (watch this space for updates on those) the U.S. run kicks off June 22 in Detroit. All dates are listed below.

Tour Dates:

06/22/20 - Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

06/24/20 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

06/25/20 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

06/26/20 - Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

06/27/20 - Knoxville, TN @ The Pilot Light

06/28/20 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

Photo Credit: Evan Jenkins





