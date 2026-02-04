Jackie Evancho To Join the Late Dan Seals on 'Love Is The Answer' Duet

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bestselling recording artist Jackie Evancho will duet with the late Dan Seals on a single from his forthcoming album Dan Seals & Friends: The Last Duet. The track, “Love Is The Answer,” will be released on February 13.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the song pairs the Seals' vocals with Evancho. Written by Todd Rundgren, the England Dan & John Ford Coley hit released in 1979 reached the top 10 on the charts. Pre-save it HERE.

Evancho is an operatic vocalist who has shared the stage with critically acclaimed artists including Andrea Bocelli, Barbara Streisand, Josh Groban, David Foster, and Tony Bennett. She is also the youngest solo artist to go platinum in North America, beating Michael Jackson’s record for her 2010 EP, O Holy Night. For the same album, she also became a Guinness World Record holder for being the youngest person to have a U.S. top three record at age 10 years old.

In addition to Evancho, other performers who will be featured on the late Dan Seals duets album include Alabama, Blake Shelton, Sara Evans, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jamey Johnson, and Luke Bryan. The album arrives August 28.

The Last Duet Tracklist:

1. “Big Wheels In The Moonlight” - Blake Shelton

2. “God Must Be A Cowboy” - Ned LeDoux

3. “Nights Are Forever Without You” - Sara Evans

4. “Bop” - Tanya Tucker

5. “You Still Move Me” - Marie Osmond

6. “Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)” - Luke Bryan

7. “The Healing Kind” - Katharine McPhee

8. “Wood” - John Berry

9. “I’d Really Love To See You Tonight (50th Anniversary Edition)” - John Ford Coley

10. “Love Is The Answer” - Jackie Evancho

11. “Addicted” - The Castellows

12. “Love On Arrival” - Wendy Moten

13. “One Friend” - Lynda Carter

14. “Three Time Loser” - Jamey Johnson

15. “My Baby’s Got Good Timing” - Jasmine Amy Rogers

16. “Still Reelin' (From Those Rock & Roll Days)” - Alabama

About Jackie Evancho

Jackie Evancho is a platinum-selling recording artist who first became a worldwide sensation at the age of 10 years old, with her stunning debut performance singing “O Mio Babbino Caro” on Season Five of NBC’s America’s Got Talent (AGT).

Evancho has made 10 chart-topping albums and DVDs, headlined three successful PBS television specials, co-starred in the film The Company You Keep at the request of the star of the film, Robert Redford, appeared in a Guess clothing campaign at the request of Guess owner Paul Marciano, and has toured the world singing for presidents and other world leaders.

In addition to her solo success, she has recorded and/or performed duets with such notable artists as Tony Bennett, Barbara Streisand, Placido Domingo, Josh Groban, Chris Botti, Joshua Bell, Il Volo, David Foster, Andrea Bocelli, and José Carreras, to name a few. In 2020, Evancho appeared as The Kitty on FOX’s The Masked Singer.

Evancho paid homage to Joni Mitchell with the release of her album, Carousel Of Time. In 2024, she released her first-ever pop album, Solla. On Solla, she wrote and produced her own songs with Smash Mouth’s Greg Camp.

About Dan Seals

Seals first gained fame as "England Dan" in the pop-rock duo, England Dan & John Ford Coley. The pair’s 1976 hit "I'd Really Love to See You Tonight" cemented their place in pop history, followed by other classics, "Nights Are Forever Without You” and “Love Is The Answer."

In 1984, "God Must Be a Cowboy" gave him his first country top 10 hit, paving the way for a run of 11 No. 1 Billboard country hits. Hits includes, "Bop," "Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)," and "Meet Me in Montana" with Marie Osmond. His work earned him two CMA awards, multiple GRAMMY nominations and a loyal fanbase.

When the radio hits slowed, Seals remained a touring act, later performing with his brother Jim (from Seals & Crofts) as Seals & Seals, bringing their respective catalogs to audiences worldwide. Diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma in 2007, Seals passed away on March 25, 2009, at 8:30 p.m. He was posthumously inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2025.