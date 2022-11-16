Jack The Underdog Releases New Single 'Conversation' (feat. Kellin Quinn Of Sleeping With Sirens)

Jack The Underdog has released a new single "Conversation," with a feature by Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens. "Conversation" (feat. Kellin Quinn) is now available on all streaming platforms. You can listen here.

In just over half a decade, Jack The Underdog has reinvented the pop-punk genre. He fuses pop-punk styles with electronic and hip-hop elements to create a totally original sound, dubbed "R&P" (rhythm and punk). Inspired by social justice, Jack The Underdog writes music for the misfits. Jack understands the battles of feeling unheard, and he aims to be a voice for the marginalized and misunderstood, hoping they can find some solace in his melodies.

"One day back in 2020, my friend Amy Asher and I hung out to write a song together. We had the idea of a relationship ending due to bad communication and calling it 'Given Up.' That idea turned into the hook, 'if we had this conversation last month, this wouldn't be our last one.' We originally wrote it for her, not me, as a sad indie pop song. A few months went by, and I decided to test out what it would sound like sped up and with more pop-punk and rock production. I re-produced it, and we changed the name from 'Given Up' to 'Conversation.' It immediately got the attention of fans that would hear me play an acoustic pop-punk rendition of the song, and I knew I had to get it professionally recorded and put together. I released the original version of the song in July and then got connected to Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens through one of his producers. I really wanted Kellin to feature on one of my songs. He loved 'Conversation' and chose that song to collaborate with me and create a new version with him on the track. I've been a Sleeping With Sirens fan since I was a young teenager, so it still feels surreal to have a song with someone that influenced and inspired me so much." - Jack The Underdog

CONVERSATION

Written by Jack Ohmes, Amy Asher, Joel Jorgensen, and Kellin Quinn

Production and engineering by Joel Jorgensen

Jack The Underdog began his career as Jack Ohmes, writing songs in his hometown of Saint Paul, Minnesota. Music has always been in his bones - beginning at a young age, Jack took piano lessons, played in the school orchestra, picked up other instrument lessons, and attended School of Rock, where he was coached on performance and songwriting. Just a few years later, he formed a band with his high school peers called Painting Stars. As he began to emerge as Jack The Underdog, Jack's music led him to Nashville as he continued his music education at Belmont University. Jack majored in songwriting and music business and minored in social justice. Within his first few months in Nashville, Jack and his band, Painting Stars, were given the opportunity to open for the punk rock group The Story So Far.

Formerly, Jack The Underdog's songs, "Dolly," "Hard To Read," "Sleepless," and "Writing My Future" have been featured on popular Minnesota radio stations. His song "Dolly" gained popularity on the social platform Tik Tok as it was being used by popular content creators.

With the release of "Wastin' Away" in March of 2022, Jack The Underdog established himself in the pop-punk genre. He continues to represent the underdogs, finding ways to aid people however he can. Inspired by his mother's battle with cancer, Jack donated all of the proceeds generated by one of his songs to Gilda's Club, a support community for those living with cancer. Jack also works full-time at a non-profit that works to prevent sexual violence across the state of Tennessee.

Jack The Underdog's most recent release prior to "Conversation" (feat. Kellin Quinn) was his 6 song EP, 'Junkie.'

His progressive attitude and hard-hitting lyrics will undoubtedly catapult him all the way to the top. Jack will continue to release music through the end of 2022, collaborating with artists such as Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens and more.