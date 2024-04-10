Jack Manley Attempts to Rescue Himself with Track 'Save Your Own'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hudson Valley-based singer-songwriter Jack Manley has just released candid love song Save Your Own.

Manley's tender, contemplative debut solo EP Unmeasurable Terms is due out May 10 and available for pre-order now. The latest track details Manley's fight against addiction and falling victim to codependency, where he reminds himself to put on his own oxygen mask first. Jack Manley will celebrate the EP release with a live show at BIGCAT in Kingston, NY on May 10.

An honest appraisal and a lovesick plea, "Save Your Own" emerged amidst Manley's battle with addiction as he learned to navigate the relationships that matter most to him. Building around a melody that is threaded together with a hint of hopefulness, the new offering sees the artist present a love song about codependency and that, Manley says, "in the chaos of addiction and treatment, sometimes the best you can do is take care of yourself first–put on your own oxygen mask first. It's a plea to my partner Anna to take care of herself and let me go." Manley took an unconventional approach to crafting the track by recording live vocals and guitar in the same single take to get the rawest, most emotionally resonant result possible.

Sonically, Manley says it mimics his real state of being, "Once the rhythm guitar, bass, and vocals come in, there is a major dynamic shift in energy and excitement, almost mimicking the manic state of mind I was in when writing it." On his sonic inspirations, Manley continues, "The downstroke, inverted chords that make up the verse take cues from my love of The Strokes, whereas the lead guitar takes cues from post punk and shoegaze." Producer Jeff Berener elevates the track with a closing melodic, noisy solo that evokes the unease of the tumultuous experience of navigating love, addiction and recovery.

Written entirely by Jack Manley, the EP chronicles his journey towards sobriety using confessional songwriting that poured out of him in the throes of a tortuous time. After a lifelong struggle with addiction, an overdose in 2023 landed the musician in the hospital where he picked up a guitar and found healing within the music that emerged. Manley shares, "Writing music has always been how I process and release my emotions. The songs that came out of me then were deeply personal as I reflected on my failures, regrets, sickness, and love." On the project as a whole, Manley says "Each track on 'Unmeasurable Terms' represents a different stage within the process of using or rehabilitation. For example, 'Save Your Own' is a love song with a nod to codependency, reminding myself and the listener to put on your own oxygen mask before trying to save anyone else." A self-taught musician, Manley approaches songwriting by feel, playing around until it sounds right and the words flow naturally out of him. He works with his bandmates, including Josh Eppard (Coheed and Cambria) and guitar player Billy Pearson, to compose the accompanying parts until they land on melodic, moving music that examines all of humanity, never straying from even the most agonizing parts. The project marks Manley's first solo venture–one that confronts difficult truths and wrestles with addiction, failures, regrets and love, bringing some of the artist's darkest moments into light.

Unmeasurable Terms (EP) Track Listing

01. Save Your Own

02. Unmeasurable Terms

03. Tightrope Life

04. Smack Water

About Jack Manley

Originally from Kingston, NY, Jack Manley has been writing and performing music for over a decade. When attending Fordham University, he formed a band called Cosmonaut, a local favorite of prominent NYC blog Pancakes and Whiskey, and after graduating, toured with the group as well as with New York indie outfit Spires who caught the attention of NPR. Caring for his sick father and dealing with substance abuse issues in 2019 brought Manley back home to Kingston where he began a new band, The Jennifer Shop, praised by Hudson Valley One as "stellar and melodic indie rock," who recalled the group's live performance, stating, "The songs just swirled with life and enthusiasm, reminding listeners of heartfelt moments or the excitement of tackling new frontiers," but it fell apart when COVID hit. With live music at a halt, Manley fell into a deep depression, leading to a near-fatal overdose and a month-long stint at a hospital. Here, Manley found a broken guitar with four strings that ultimately reignited his love of music, bringing him to write about his life amid deep hardship and begin to heal.

The current iteration of the band took shape in Spring 2023 when Manley shared his new work with classical guitar player Billy Pearson, and they began playing open mic nights at Woodstock's Colony Cafe. Bassist Addy Idol approached the pair to join live, forming a solid trio, lacking a drummer. The group recruited drummer Josh Eppard to record drums on the EP, and friend of the band Noah Sonenstein joined to play drums live. Today, the group consistently plays shows around the Hudson Valley and is primed to formally introduce themselves with the forthcoming collection. Most recently, Manley performed live last month at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, NY, with support from Setting Sun and Xadir Yucel.

Photo Credit: Liam Mckeon