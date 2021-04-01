Jack DeNicola Premieres New Single 'Trials'

Today, alternative pop artist, Jack DeNicola, premieres his new single, "Trials." Stream it exclusively on V13.

"'Trials' is a song I wrote for myself and many other people that always feel the pressure to be this fabricated version of themselves that others will appreciate when they should just worry about being the best version of themselves in their own eyes," shares DeNicola. "No one is perfect, so stop trying to be." "Trials" will be featured on Jack DeNicola's upcoming debut album, due out later this spring. For more information on Jack DeNicola, please visit: https://www.instagram.com/jackdenicola/.

Jack DeNicola is a name to be on the lookout for. Born and raised in Long Island, New York, the 20-year-old songwriter has aspirations of being a beloved icon and household name not just in music, but in all areas of entertainment. With roots in musical theater and acting, DeNicola hopes to offer different perspectives on music, with inspiration drawn from playwrights and storytellers.

His first project, due to release later this spring, introduces the compelling universe DeNicola has created over the past year. In its simplest form, the project marks the beginning of a gripping journey closely following a young protagonist, Moon, in pursuit of his wildest dreams. It follows him through the trails of love, lust and loyalty, as he deals with his infatuation with the fame and fortune he prays his future holds.

