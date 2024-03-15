JXDN Shares New Song 'What the Hell' From New Album 'When the Music Stops'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LA-based singer-songwriter jxdn has announced details of his widely anticipated new album, WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS, which will be released June 28th via Travis Barker's DTA Records.

Today, jxdn has also shared the forthcoming album's lead single, “WHAT THE HELL,” which is available on all streaming platforms and accompanied by an official music video directed by Hunter Moreno. WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS marks jxdn's long awaited follow up to his celebrated debut album Tell Me About Tomorrow.

jxdn shared some sentiments about the forthcoming album: “What do I hear when the music stops? I heard silence like I had never heard before. I heard an emptiness that overtook me. I missed the music of my life, I missed the safety it gave me. I had lost my love for the feeling. I went to hell and back since my last album. I questioned myself, I questioned my music, and I questioned life and its purpose. And through all that, I heard faint sounds ever so often that resembled a beautiful melody. They guided me through the silence back to the place I call home - the music. Keep listening, Keep holding on to tomorrow. Especially when you don't hear anything anymore. Especially when the music stops. This one's for. This one's for you. This one's for us.”

Having reached RIAA gold status and amassed over one billion streams worldwide, jxdn has established himself as a gen-z ambassador for a generation of fans too young to have experienced pop punk's initial explosion in the 2000s. Co-produced by Barker and Andrew Goldstein, WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS, wades deeper into the genre and features seventeen songs including the album's title track which was released earlier this year. WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS is available for pre-order today in a variety of physical formats including limited-edition signed vinyl and CDs with additional products launching in the coming weeks. For more information and full pre-order offerings, visit www.jxdnmusic.com.

WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS follows the release of jxdn's 2023 standalone singles “Chrome Hearted,” “Elevated Heartbreak,” and his cover of d4vd's “Romantic Homicide.”

jxdn's celebrated debut album Tell Me About Tomorrow arrived in 2021 to critical acclaim and has since amassed more than one billion global streams to date. Upon its arrival, the album earned jxdn a #3 Alternative New Artist Albums, #5 Top New Artist Albums, and #11 Digital Albums on the Billboard charts. Furthermore, jxdn was included in Variety's ‘Power of Young Hollywood' 2021 Music impact list and Billboard's ‘21 Under 21' list for the two consecutive years he was eligible (2020 and 2021), in addition to garnering nominations for both a MTV VMA and MTV EMA in 2021.

ABOUT JXDN:

In 2024 jxdn is letting go of his past and stepping into his future. Up to this point, the breakout star has reached gold status, tallied over one billion streams and counting, collaborated with icons, sold out headline tours, and garnered widespread acclaim. Raised by two pastors, jxdn spent the bulk of his childhood in Texas. Without much money or resources, he retreated into music as an escape.

By the time he turned 14, the family relocated to Chattanooga, TN. As a senior in high school, he snuck out to a Juice WRLD concert (his first), and it changed his life. In 2020, he linked up with iconic blink-182 drummer and DTA Records founder Travis Barker who promptly signed him. He served up the gold-certified “ANGELS & DEMONS.” The latter also bulldozed the way for his 2021 full-length debut album, Tell Me About Tomorrow, highlighted by “SO WHAT!,” “BETTER OFF DEAD,” “TONIGHT” [feat. iann dior], and “WANNA BE'' [feat. Machine Gun Kelly].

Beyond television performances on ELLEN and Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, his showstopping MTV Push rendition of “Think About Me” garnered a nomination for “Push Performance of the Year” at the MTV VMAS.

Plus, he packed houses on tour coast-to-coast. In between, he endured loss, struggled through mental health, faced addiction, and realized who he was meant to be all along. Armed with wisdom and a deliberate vision for the future, jxdn reintroduces himself in 2024 with his new full length album WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS slated to arrive June 28th on DTA Records.

PHOTO CREDIT: HARRY TOOHEY