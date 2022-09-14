Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JW Francis Shares New Single 'I Wanna Be Your Basketball'

His brand new album Dream House is set for release on January 27.

Sep. 14, 2022  

New York's self-styled 'lofi jangle dream slacker bedroom pop' artist JW Francis shares effervescent offering "I Wanna Be Your Basketball", the latest reveal from brand new album Dream House set for release on January 27th via London-based label Sunday Best Recordings.

Speaking on the track, he explains: "The song is about a feeling I've been singing a lot about lately - the feeling of wanting to break out and be something else. I recorded the song and the video with my good friend and fellow artist Margaux".

When JW isn't writing songs about his own life or surreal imagery, he writes about other people - most notably around the month of February when he writes valentines songs on his fans' behalf. Dream House encapsulates all of this and forms a collection of glorious tracks written for other people:

"Every year, about 6 weeks before Valentine's Day, I make the following post on social media:

"If you send me the name of your Valentine, and the reason you love them, I'll write a song for them on your behalf."

That is how Dream House was born, 3 years ago. Over the past three years, I have received over 300 requests from fans to write songs for their loved ones. All of the songs on Dream House come from this project, some of them have been reworked to speak more to the artist's life, others have remained exactly as they were first written. Ultimately, this is an album about caring for others, and the way we express it."

Written and recorded at the start of 2021 in NYC, Dream House is slightly reminiscent of The Strokes and even has hints of Lou Reed, however the project is still quintessential JW Francis with its blissful melodies and dreamy instrumentation; perfectly fitting given the album's title. JW will be using these sonic stylings to perform a special show re-imagining Bob Dylan and Woody Guthrie songs at the Woody Guthrie Center on September 29th. He will also play a run of shows in California in October. Full dates are listed below.

Dream House follows the hugely well received WANDERKID and We Share a Similar Joy and once again proves why JW is the king of laid-back and effortlessly cool songwriting. Released on January 27th, the album will be available on both cream and Green vinyl, as well as CD.

Watch the new music video here:

LIVE DATES

9/29/2022 - Tulsa, OK - Woody Guthrie Center

10/22/2022 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish

10/25/2022 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

10/26/2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

10/29/2022 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Ballroom

