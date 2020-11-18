JULIANA. Releases Acoustic Version of 'Call It Quits'

Emerging pop singer and songwriter JULIANA. has released an acoustic version of her empowering debut single "Call It Quits." PRESS HERE to listen to the stripped-down take and see below to watch the in-studio video filmed at The Lodge in Brentwood, CA, featuring Mike Holland on guitar. "Call It Quits" details the breaking point of a breakup through straightforward lyrics without filter as the Los Angeles-born and based artist urges, "get your s off my couch" and "let's call it quits now." The new live, acoustic version beautifully captures the depth of the song's emotions. JULIANA. initially released the pop single at the end of September; PRESS HERE to listen to the original version of "Call It Quits" and PRESS HERE to watch the song's official music video.

"Since 'Call It Quits' holds a lot of emotional weight, I'm feeling extremely humbled and honored to have the opportunity to release the acoustic version that gives people a different perspective on the track," shares JULIANA. "When I originally wrote this song, it was fully stripped down with just my voice and my guitar, which inspired me to replicate that style in this acoustic live version so listeners can get a glimpse into the story behind the track and why I wrote it in the first place. This song for me was the closure I needed to move forward and grow into a more self-aware and happier person after having gone through a taxing and draining long-term relationship. My hope with this acoustic version of 'Call It Quits' is for my fans to connect with me on a deeper level and to peel back the complexities of my life experiences by going through a dark moment in my life and being able to come out of it stronger than before. This version of the song is meant to be raw, real, emotional, and powerful, because that's what I felt when I created the song. This is more than just a track to dance around to; this is also a song to relate to on an emotional and mental level and I hope people can feel that when they listen to the acoustic version."

Since her debut, JULIANA. has steadily been releasing music while garnering media attention from the likes of Culture Collide, LA Weekly, Stage Right Secrets, GroundSounds, Sound Vapors, Skope Magazine and many more. Her latest single "Burn" is a liberating pop song that was written after a bout of depression. The song served as a breakthrough moment for JULIANA. in both her mental health and her songwriting, allowing her to release negative emotions she'd been dealing with for years, take control of her life, and grow into a positive and powerful woman. PRESS HERE to watch the official music video for "Burn" and PRESS HERE to listen on DSPs.

Through eloquent songcraft, graceful instrumentation, and dynamic vocals, JULIANA. says what's on her mind and converts raw feelings and real stories into chantable, powerful anthems. Having grown up surrounded by music, JULIANA. made her onstage debut at 11-years-old, began writing songs in high school, and notably made it past the infamous "Hollywood Round" of American Idol when she was a teenager. However, a series of physical trials and tribulations while in Boston for college prevented her from singing for over two years. She completed her studies back in L.A. in order to recover from a successful surgery and focus on her mental health. With newfound stability and her voice back intact, JULIANA. moved to New York City for a fresh perspective. It was there that she re-discovered her songwriting and deep-rooted love of music. JULIANA. has found inspiration in her songwriting from the likes of Julia Michaels, Zara Larsson, and Hailee Steinfeld, who use their raw and personal lyrics to preach body positivity, sex positivity and female empowerment. Artists such as Astrid S, Bebe Rexha and Ellie Goulding have also inspired her in crafting her personal sound. After years of honing her skills, JULIANA. is making her musical introduction to the world through her empowering pop songs. Nothing is off limits when it comes to her songwriting; she writes about any topic or feeling that comes to her, including love, heartbreak, depression, manipulation and independence. As a young woman who's dealt with various obstacles and life experiences, JULIANA. wants to bring positivity, empowerment, acceptance and control through her lyrics and sound to help and heal others.

Listen to the acoustic version here:

Photo Credit: STILLVIKA

