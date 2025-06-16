JP Saxe Sets ‘Make Yourself at Home’ Tour Ahead of New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-platinum pop storyteller and celebrated live troubadour JP Saxe has announced his Make Yourself at Home tour. The headlining run kicks off on September 9 in Canada, hitting cities across the U.S. and South America, before wrapping in Mexico City on October 29. The tour follows the June 27th release of Saxe’s Make Yourself at Home, the second installment of a two-part album that he launched with April’s Articulate Excuses.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, June 18th at 10am local time. There will also be presale tickets available through local venue presales starting Tuesday, June 17th at 10am local time, and a Spotify fans first presale starting Tuesday, June 17th at 12pm local time.

Last month, Saxe shared the first taste of Make Yourself at Home: “STRANGERS” featuring Argentinian star TINI, a gorgeously tense and highly relatable song that balances nostalgia with acceptance for a relationship that’s run its course. The new single is part of a run of tracks that perfectly pair thoughtful and bluntly real emotional exploration with evocative instrumentation.

Before that came Articulate Excuses singles including: “SAFE,” which explored masculinity in an R&B-kissed pop track co-written/produced by Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde, FLETCHER); “SMARTPHONE MAKE ME DUMB,” a deeply vulnerable meditation on modern escapism; and “I WANNA MOVE TO BROOKLYN,” an apology for being the worst part of oneself turned into an addictive pop song.

Taken as a whole, Saxe’s two-part album traces the GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter’s journey through a series of personal revelations. Part one pulls from a period in which Saxe worked to come to terms with his patterns and personhood, while Make Yourself at Home focuses on the work-in-progress of implementing those learnings. Each part has a unique sonic and thematic identity, but they combine to form a single powerful statement.

In 2024, Saxe wrapped up his sold-out, headlining A Grey Area World Tour following his support of John Mayer’s 2023 arena run and the release of Saxe’s last album, A Gray Area. That reflective set was largely produced by Malay and included the single “I Don’t Miss You” with Mayer, plus collaborations with Latin-GRAMMY®-winning Colombian artist Camilo, the folk-pop trio Tiny Habits, and beloved singer-songwriter Lizzy McAlpine. The album garnered praise from Billboard, People, Forbes, Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, and more.

To mark his successful tour across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, Saxe shared a pair of performance LPs last year: A Grey Area (Live Sessions) — featuring acclaimed guest instrumentalists like Cory Henry and Tal Wilkenfeld — and Live on Stage, which included a solo version of his 2019 blockbuster, “If the World Was Ending.” Saxe has already proven himself to be a master of off-the-cuff intimacy, but in his current era, it’s clear he’s intent on bringing us in even closer — experience that in-person at one of the upcoming dates below.

JP Saxe Tour Dates

Sep 9 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

Sep 10 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

Sep 12 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sep 13 – Victoria, BC @ Rifflandia Music Festival

Sep 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

Sep 15 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

Sep 17 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

Sep 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford

Sep 19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Sep 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Sep 22 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Sep 24 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sep 26 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Hall

Sep 27 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Sep 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Sep 30 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall

Oct 1 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Oct 3 – Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Music Theatre

Oct 5 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Oct 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Oct 7 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Oct 9 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

Oct 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Oct 11 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Oct 12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Oct 14 – Miami, FL @ ZeyZey Miami

Oct 15 – Orlando, FL @ The Beachman

Oct 18 – Lima, Peru @ CC Bianca - Barranco

Oct 20 – Bogota, Colombia @ Royal Center

Oct 23 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Teatro Bradesco

Oct 24 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Teatro Vorterix

Oct 26 – Santiago, Chile @ Club Chocolate

Oct 29 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Indie Rocks

Photo credit: Matthew Pfeifer

