JOETOWN Pays Homage to AC/DC Anthem and Brings Bagpipes Back to Rock'n'Roll

The band will be performing at the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Hartford & New Haven Connecticut, USA, March 11th & 12th.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Bagpipes & Rock'n'Roll. If not for the venerable Bon Scott & AC/DC these two things would have remained mutually exclusive. But, for Joetown, it served as inspiration for the style and sound of the band to which they are so proud.

Joe gave some insight, "Kerry Gollarney (Guitarist and Bagpiper) is a secret weapon! When those pipes come out the crowd goes f'n mental, it's like a war cry!".

The new single is a remade version of the Bon Scott era AC/DC classic "It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)" and is complete with video of the band rolling through the city streets in major civic events such as the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

"The video just happened to work out since we have been doing so many public events, I figured, let's do it like the original AC/DC video they did through the streets of Melbourne. The song and the video are a way to honor how much the song and lyrics have been an inspiration - they are our musical heroes and I think we capture the spirit of what it is all about."

Frontman Joe Delaney, (also the voice of popular hair rockers Bomber Alley), gives the signal of much more bagpipes in the mix and is excited that the next single is an original tune that features the pipes, "that sound is stuck in my head now and as a songwriter, I hear melody in that register every time, similar to having its a horn section or B3 player."

The band will be performing at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Hartford & New Haven Connecticut, USA, March 11th & 12th with a release party at their hometown haunt, Cherry Street Station in Wallingford on St Patrick's Day, March 17th.

"Good to see this band called Joetown, from another generation and continent, do a very authentic and respectful retake of the iconic AC/DC video that I was involved in 'Long Way To The Top'," says Michael Browning, AC/DC Manager (1974-1979).

Chris Slade (Ex-AC/DC) is quoted as saying, "Great Pipes!" Listen to the new single here:



