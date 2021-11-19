JMSEY Releases Punk Rock Single 'InstaHam'

As of the past decade, society's attention has shifted away from commercials and ads to instead, a bombardment of influencer content on social media. And the opinion of these people is valued by their followers because influencers are viewed as "experts" or "leaders" in their field. But when does their impact evolve from performative content to something more tangible? Or does it?

Quick off the heels of his successful hit "Style", Los Angeles-based alt-pop artist JMSEY prepares to confront this very topic in what is perhaps his most punk rock hit yet "InstaHam".

The inspiration for "InstaHam" began brewing before lockdown, but the intensity of lockdown is what took the message to new heights. Witness to an onslaught of keyboard warriors during what was one of our most politically tense years yet, JMSEY like many others, found the continuation of self-indulgence on social media to not only be strange, but inherently superficial. Paired with a visual that captures the roots of his angst, "InstaHam'' is set to be one of JMSEY's most impactful hits yet.

"What dya think of my lips, my face my perfect place...Do I look worth a mil? Would you please spare, a follow, reshare...let's start paying bills" ~ InstaHam

Darker in tone, "InstaHam" still has a brilliant way of blending chaotic punk riffs with catchy pop melodies while staying true to JMSEY's signature sound. In the video, his powerful vocal delivery leads the charge as we pop from scene to scene inspired by the flighty nature of social media. In the track, he confronts our exhaustive need for approval, especially as it pertains to beauty standards. With lyrics like "What d'ya think of your ally friends who just pretend, that nothings going on?" JMSEY turns things up a notch, lending focus to how frequently influencers will "take a stand" but rarely, will take action. In-tune with the spirit of punk's counter-culture sensibilities, "InstaHam" introduces the complexities involved with our freedom to express ourselves and our opinions. Draped with a lightly tattered American flag, the music video offers hints of symbolism, representative of the tension in 2020 and social media's controversial involvement in all of the above.

Originally hailing from Southeast London, JMSEY grew up in Sacramento and now lives and thrives in Los Angeles. One sixth of the beloved Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers (as seen on NPR's Tiny Desk, in Billboard & Rolling Stone), JMSEY's quirky talents shine bright even in his solo moments and "InstaHam" does not disappoint. Off the heels of impressive features by well-known performance platforms like Paste Magazine and the industry's beloved Jam in the Van, he now prepares for a solo debut on Chicago's Audiotree TV this Fall. Ending the year on a high note, "InstaHam" paves the way for more confrontational content and hopefully, deeper conversation.

Watch the official music video for "InstaHam" below!