J.Kas X Ruell Drops Summer-Ready Track 'BonBon'

Rapper J.KAS calls upon upcoming R&B singer Ruell to offer some distraction away from the chaotic current events with latest single, 'BonBon'.

Listen below!

Ruell takes the lead in the summer-charged joint, exchanging his smooth afterhours vocals for a melodic/rock steady-esque flow, which melts right into the vibrant fusion of tropical house and Dancehall. BBC Sheffield-approved J.Kas takes over and adds extra fire with his gutsy MC-delivery.

Previously featured on J. Kas' soulful/R&B jams, 'Snapchat (Ain't No Killing My Vibe)' and 'Cali Dreaming', Ruell has branched out and released his debut solo single, 'Tiffany', where J.Kas returns the favour and features on the R&B/trap production.

Besides being a seasoned wordsmith, who received firm support from BBC1's Huw Stephens, BBC 1xtra's Charlie Sloth and DJ Ace and BBC Sheffield's Christian Carlisle, J.Kas is the founder of trendy streetwear, Tokyo Red, established in 2015.

Available now on Spotify, iTunes, Tidal, Deezer and Google Play, 'BonBon' follow's J.Kas' Afrobeat/Dancehall number, 'Amsterdam'.

