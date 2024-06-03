JJ Wilde to Embark on The 2024 North American 'All My Vices' Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed chart-topping rockstar and JUNO Award winner JJ Wilde has announced the 2024 North American All My Vices headline tour, kicking off in Ferndale, MI on October 4.

With stops across Canada and the U.S. including Nashville, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, Edmonton, Chicago, Montreal, Halifax, Toronto and more, the All My Vices tour will showcase Wilde’s unparalleled live energy, dynamic vocals, and command of the stage, featuring tracks from her newly released EP Best Of Me (Part 1), a first glimpse of her most powerful and intimate musical offering yet with more to come this fall.

“Being able to bring these songs to life on the road is one of the best parts of this job,” shares Wilde. “Hearing the songs go from studio to stage is a highlight for me in so many ways. The immediate energy you feel when your song connects with a live audience is remarkable . It’s warm and captivating and ignites a fire that inspires. I’m so excited to bring this new collection of songs to each city and share the experience in person. Let’s get WILDDDEEEEE.”

Best Of Me (Part 1) heralds a new chapter and marks a pivotal milestone in the career of the trailblazing rockstar, reflecting her dedicated focus over the past two years in the studio to create her most authentic, relatable, and compelling work to date. The EP features Wilde's Top 5 single, the sultry and provocative "Hands". A masterful showing of her unstoppable vocals and songwriting prowess, "Hands" delivers an electrifying experience from start to finish, accompanied by a mesmerizing video that harnesses Wilde’s irresistible charm. The EP also includes “Arizona”, a track that has quickly become a fan-favourite at Wilde’s live shows, and the introspective title-track, "Best Of Me," which offers listeners a raw and honest glimpse into her personal journey while exploring themes of self-discovery and resilience. Watch the stunning visualizer for “Best Of Me” HERE. Best Of Me (Part 1) is a game-changer in Wilde’s career, showcasing her evolution as an artist while staying true to her rock roots.

Wilde just wrapped her latest stint on the road, travelling across the United States alongside GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Marcus King, and the All My Vices tour sees her return to many of those cities. This summer, she’ll make waves during festival season, taking the stage at Quebec City’s renowned Festival D’Été ahead of Nickelback, Ottawa Bluesfest with Mötley Crüe, Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival with City and Colour, and more.

Tickets for the All My Vices tour are on sale starting Friday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m. local. Artist presale for all dates and VIP packages for the Canadian shows are available Tuesday, June 4 at 1:00 p.m. ET via the JJ Wilde app.

JJ Wilde 2024 North American All My Vices Headline Tour Dates

October 4 - Ferndale, MI - Loving Touch

October 7 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

October 8 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill

October 12 - Denver, CO - Skylark Lounge

October 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Last Exit Live

October 15 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

October 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge

October 18 - San Francisco, CA - Kilowatt

October 20 - Portland, OR - Show Bar at Revolution Hall

October 21 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

October 23 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom*

October 24 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre*

October 25 - Kelowna, BC - BNA Brew Co*

October 26 - Nelson, BC - Spirit Bar*

October 28 - Grande Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred’s*

October 30 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room*

October 31 - Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar*

November 1 - Saskatoon, SK - The Capitol Music Club*

November 4 - Saint Paul, MN - Turf Club

November 5 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

November 7 - Ridgeway, ON - The Sanctuary*

November 8 - Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks*

November 10 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD*

November 13 - Charlottetown, PEI - PEI Brewing Company*

November 14 - Fredericton, NB - The Capital Complex*

November 15 - Halifax, NS - The Marquee Ballroom*

November 16 - Moncton, NB - Tide & Boar*

November 21 - London, ON - London Music Hall*

November 22 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House*

*w/ special guests Fionn

ABOUT JJ WILDE

Chart-topping, tour de force JJ Wilde has been on an incredible journey since the release of her debut album Ruthless in 2020. With over 36 million global streams and prominent playlist placement on digital platforms, Wilde continues to captivate a diverse global audience, consistently establishing herself as a dominant voice in the rock music scene. Wilde etched her name in the history books as the first female artist to simultaneously hit #1 on all three Canadian rock charts with her debut SOCAN Award winning single “The Rush,” holding the slot for 10 weeks concurrently in addition to spending a whopping 21 weeks atop the Rock Big Picture chart. She quickly followed with two more back-to-back #1’s: “Best Boy,” an unapologetic anthem challenging societal norms for women, and her hit “Mercy,” a modern rock powerhouse weaving a tale of revenge. Her reign as Canada’s Queen of Rock n’ Roll didn’t end there; in 2021 Wilde took home the JUNO Award for ‘Rock Album of the Year’ for her album Ruthless (2020), becoming the first woman to do so since Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill in 1996. Wilde has shared the stage with a veritable who’s-who of acclaimed acts including Incubus, Jimmy Eat World, Pearl Jam, The Glorious Sons, Scorpions, Kiss and more, and her magnetic stage presence at renowned festivals worldwide, including Bottle Rock, Firefly, Nova Rock, and Hyde Park with Pearl Jam, have solidified her reputation as a captivating live performer. Now, Wilde embarks on her next chapter, poised to release the first taste of her most powerful and personal collection of songs to date with the May 2024 EP Best Of Me (Part 1)

Photo credit: Bree Fis

