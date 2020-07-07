JC Ordonez Releases First New Noise Single 'Soleil'

Offering a fresh spin on piano house with buoyant beats and soulful vocal chops, Miami-based JC Ordonez makes his New Noise debut via "Soleil."

Listen below!



JC Ordonez is an up-and-coming name that should not be overlooked in the world of house music. After establishing himself last year with his debut EP, Girls Dance Dirty, Ordonez has continued to push compelling new music this year. Most recently he released "Bounce That" on Tchami's Confession Label via their Final Alchemy compilation. EDM Identity raved about the track, proclaiming, "The melody is smooth and rhythmic and delivers all the proper booty-shaking house vibes." Ordonez's new single "Soleil" keeps the beat going with refreshing summer sounds, showcasing that the young producer is poised for a breakout year.



New Noise is Dim Mak's new music discovery imprint that focuses on cutting edge sounds from burgeoning artists across the genre spectrum. New Noise originally got its start as a compilation series highlighting fresh faces handpicked by Steve Aoki and the Dim Mak crew. Since then, the platform has evolved into a bi-weekly, free-download model based on singles. New Noise's current incarnation is also copyright free, which allows the budding community of Twitch gamers and amateur Youtube creators to use New Noise music in their videos and live streams without the need to purchase or pay fees, all in exchange for linking back to the artists and their music.

