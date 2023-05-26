J-pop Superstar Duo YOASOBI Share English Version of Hit Single 'Idol'

In celebration of the song’s massive success, the duo shares an English version of the track.

By:
One of Japan’s fastest rising J-pop acts YOASOBI recently unveiled a new single, “Idol”—the song has reached #1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100. The song is also charting on Spotify’s Global Top 200 and Apple's Global Daily Top 100, and has accumulated over 161 million streams worldwide, 102 million music video streams and continuing to steadily climb.

In celebration of the song’s massive success, the duo shares an English version of the track.

Currently amid their Japan arena tour, YOASOBI will be live streaming their show from Saitama Arena via Beyond Live on June 4 at 5pm JST, with a restream taking place for those outside of Japan on June 11 at 11am JST/10pm EST.

The duo will be performing at this year’s Head In The Clouds Festival in Los Angeles on August 6. Tickets and more info HERE.

“Idol” is a collaboration with popular anime series ‘Oshi no Ko,’ also becoming the theme song for the show.

‘Oshi no Ko’ is based on the Manga series written by Akasaka Aka and illustrated by Yokoyari Mengo. The new song features a nine-member anime dance group REAL AKIBA BOYS, inspired by Akihabara—or “the land of the holy idols.”

“Idol” follows last year’s acclaimed English language EP, E-Side 2, of which Teen Vogue raves, “Ayase and ikura have become permanent fixtures on Japan's music charts while also making waves internationally.”

In August of last year, the duo performed at major summer festivals in Japan, and in December performed at their first overseas festivals in Jakarta and Manilla.

Currently, they are on their first arena tour across Japan, which includes stops in Osaka, Sapporo, Sendai and more.

Comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura, the duo is known for turning novels into music. In 2021, YOASOBI released E-Side as well as their Japanese album THE BOOK 2. The sophomore album includes seven tracks released throughout the year, plus one song which has previously only been performed live.

Last year, they released E-Side 2 as well as “好きだ [Sukida],” a song which was part of their ongoing collaboration with Naoki Award-winning authors Rio Shimamoto, Mizuki Tsujimura, Miyuki Miyabe and Eto Mori. “好きだ [Sukida]” is based on Mori’s original novel, Hikari No Tane (Seed of Light) A Story to Read When You First Profess Your Love, which tells the story of a high school student professing her love to her childhood best friend.



