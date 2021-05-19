J Scavo Named GM, Recorded Music & VP Of Marketing At Position Music

Tyler Bacon, President and CEO of Position Music announced today that veteran music industry executive J Scavo has joined the company as GM, Recorded Music & VP of Marketing.

In this new position, Scavo will be guiding the Position Music strategy for its Recorded Music division as well as serving as overall Head of Marketing for the company. Scavo's appointment coincides with the steady growth and evolution of Position Music from a music publishing company to a full-service music company.

Prior to joining Position Music, J was Founder of Daemon-an artist services, marketing and social media agency-where he worked with both independent and signed artists to craft strategic marketing and social campaigns for releases, tours, videos and other activities.

From 2009-2015, J was SVP, Digital Marketing & Strategy for Warner Records where he worked with an incredible roster of artists including The Black Keys, Michael Bublé, Linkin Park, Jason Derulo, Muse, Green Day, Josh Groban, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Neil Young overseeing a large team running their digital marketing, social strategy, merchandising, VIP ticketing, and fan clubs.

Prior to Warner Bros., Scavo was VP, Digital Strategy and E-Commerce at Disney Music Group and General Manager of MySpace Records where he helped usher in the digital age of music consumption for prominent acts such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers, Pennywise, and Selena Gomez.

"J represents our commitment to building out the recorded music side of the company. In recruiting for the role, we knew we needed a unique blend of experience: major-label artist development, indie-label scrappiness, entrepreneurial drive, and a proven team-builder" said Tyler Bacon.

"Historically, the label side has been a natural extension of us being a very active publisher supporting our artists making records. We are now building a team that will be fully dedicated to developing and marketing our artists. I'm proud of the fact that we've had a lot of success discovering and building an incredible roster of writers and artists. With J coming on board, our next goal is to build a world-class, in-house team that can partner with artists in additional ways best suited to them, whether it's a long term indie home or upstreaming to a major as we have with Welshly Arms (Universal), TeaMarrr (Raedio/Atlantic), and TWIN XL (Sony)."

J Scavo adds: "I have known and admired Tyler, and what he has created with Position Music, for a long time now. I look forward to expanding our label operations, powering Position's next chapter of growth and diversification into a fully integrated, global music company. The team here has already built an enviable stable of songwriters and artists, but we are all excited to see what we can accomplish with more label resources under the same roof."