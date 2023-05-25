J Hus Returns With Explosive New Track 'It's Crazy'

J Hus, the darling of UK Rap and the Afro-fusion pioneer releases his explosive new track ‘It’s Crazy’. Listen HERE. Produced by Fumes (Rimzee, MoStack) and The Elements (Burna Boy, AJ Tracey, Headie One), ‘It’s Crazy’ comes with a frenetic visual directed by Taz Tron Delix (Stormzy, Headie One, Calvin Harris).

Hus rolls up in a black Mercedes Benz, a throwback to the iconic “came in a black Benz / left in a white one” lyric from ‘Common Sense’ single ‘Did You See’, surrounded by a legion of friends. The lyrics hit direct – Hus peering intently into the camera, before there’s a dusty battle with figures of authority. ​​On a wall there’s the spray painted phrase “Don’t Say Militancy” – the catchphrase Hus has posted to his socials in the run up to this release.

To celebrate his return, J Hus has been revealed as the featured artist for TikTok's #NewMusic, the global discovery hub for the hottest new releases. #NewMusic has over 20 billion views on TikTok and is the central place to discover new sounds, where Hus fans have been clamouring for his return.

“Why you wanna see the evil in me / When I wanna live my life peacefully”

Commandeering the spacey production that builds with each verse, Hus creeps closer into view, shouting out Omar from ‘The Wire’, and wanting to beef each and every one of his peers. Listen and close your eyes: you can almost see the spit glistening against the mic, the fury in your headphones.

Sailing across the beat, there are instructions (“I’m the farda, giving orders”) and reflections on how little fame matters in the pursuit for power (“I don’t care if I’m a superstar”), as Hus comes back to claim his throne against the posers with lyrical menace. Repeat the hook. “The devil in me / the demon in me”. It’s all about Hus holding a mirror up to the world around us – a world that was flipped on its head since the release of his last album, for a whole myriad of reasons.

Coincidentally, the single’s release comes just days after the six year anniversary of ‘Common Sense’. A record that flew in off the back of generation-defining street rap tracks from Hus – ‘Dem Boy Paigon’, ‘Lean and Bop’ and ‘Friendly’ – that proved he could make a crowd dance, and cause mayhem in the process: a brand new feat for the UK music scene. Just over three years have passed since Hus released ‘Big Conspiracy’ – his fourteen track second album that netted him a BRIT Award for Best British Male.

Now more than six years have gone since ‘Common Sense’ turned ears and cemented him as a rap champ; and in between both albums, he nabbed multiple features on prize winning, best selling records from some of the music industry’s most historic artists (Dave, Skepta, Stormzy, Ed Sheeran). Yet the demand for new music from Hus off the back of his previous two albums is so high that his return feels like a long sought after homecoming for a deeply revered leader.