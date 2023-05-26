Izzy Mahoubi to Drop Debut EP 'How To Run' In July

The EP will be released on July 21, 2023.

Indie singer-songwriter Izzy Mahoubi has today announced her brand new EP How To Run – set to be released on July 21, 2023 via European label Rude Records. The EP will feature previous singles “Hang Around,” “Torn In Two,” as well as newly released single “Cool Guy.” Fans can pre-save How To Run now here and can listen to “Cool Guy” on all streaming services here.

On the creation of How To Run, Izzy shares, “I wrote it as I explored my curiosity towards the world. Heartbreak, social standards, change, and pushing the limits. It’s an eclectic body of moments that I hope tells the story of growth. The feeling of walking into a childhood bedroom and seeing the old posters and letters that reveal the memories and healing that comes with time. The title track, “How To Run” is an expression of pushing the limits. The first time you realize your strength. The first time you start believing your voice has a space in the world. The first time you start to do the things that scare you. I believe that realization reveals how to grow, and that confidence teaches you how to run.”

Speaking on the process of writing "Cool Guy" Izzy explains, “Writing Cool Guy was one of the most effortless, cathartic, and fun experiences I’ve ever had songwriting. After a four month whirlwind of being swept into the indie music scene in Phoenix, I stood back and realized what looked so glamorous and exciting was all a facade.

“The high life seemed so pretty”- Once the lights are off, and the music's over, you begin to realize all of the tough guys and cool groupies are simply just people. I don’t think I could have told this story more authentically than how I did because I simply wrote what happened. I think anyone who listens to Cool Guy can relate to the feeling of romanticizing someone or some lifestyle that promises the world even though the red flags are there from the start. Some of the lyrics in this song make fun of the indie/underground concept, more so, I’m making fun of myself for taking that whole idea so seriously. Cool is dead. Do what you want.”

Watch the video for “Cool Guy” here:

18-year-old singer-songwriter from Arizona Izzy Mahoubi has been capturing the world around her writing songs, poetry and creating melodies of unique authenticity conveying relatable storytelling. Izzy’s projects have been depicted as indie-pop and folk in the style of personal singer-songwriting. The Arizona Republic describes her music as, “radio friendly with infectious melodies” (Ed Masley).

Inspired by artists such as Maggie Rogers, Taylor Swift, and Madison Cunningham, Izzy has also taken cues from musicians such as Joni Mitchell, Tom Petty, Fleetwood Mac, and The Beatles. Izzy has recently signed with indie record label, Rude Records and has released three singles with them. Her latest single, ‘Torn in Two’, released on Valentine’s Day, was featured in Rolling Stone France. The track is a jazzy melody that reflects the likes of Norah Jones and John Mayer. The nostalgic yet hopeful lyrics tell the story of acceptance and growth that comes with getting older.

This is only the beginning for young songwriter Izzy Mahoubi. She loves performing and has opened for artists such as Adam Melchor. Izzy’s first EP How To Run will be released later this year.



