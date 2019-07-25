Ivy Hollivana Collaborates with Y2K Aesthetic Institute On BREAKING POINT Music Video

Rising breakbeat pop sensation Ivy Hollivana has shared "Breaking Point", the latest offering from her upcoming debut EP, Dear Deathwaters. Blending her signature operatic vocal style and driving percussive beats with emotionally-searing lyricism, Ivy leaves every care behind in pursuit of her own truth. Look no further than the song's central mic-drop lyric for a perfect, gut-punching kiss-off: "I know in the end, I'll just be a bad memory in your head / Let it be a reminder that I always win."



Breaking Point is about reaching the inevitable part of a relationship where there's no going back, when you realize that no matter how much you loved someone you can't deal with their problems anymore. it's an anthem of letting go, of not caring how they feel about you after the fact. it's about living your truth no matter what. - Ivy Hollivana

Check out the video here:

The video for "Breaking Point" is a long-awaited collaboration between Ivy and Froyo Tam, the acclaimed transmedia artist and curator behind the Y2K Aesthetic Instituteblog. Froyo, whose artistic work celebrates and reinvents the futuristic design principles of the late 90s/early 2000s, proved a natural, symbiotic collaborator, capturing both the intensity and self-assured calm of the track with clever, abstract approaches.



"We worked on building a visual representation of tension, and highlighting the lyrics with that idea in mind," Froyo explains, "We looked at the movement of water striders across the surface tension of water, and built the typography around that. Another starting point was researching late 90s Amiga demoscene videos, and being inspired by the abstract forms that move to the beat of the music."





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You