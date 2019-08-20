Itasca Announces New Album 'Spring,' Out 11/1 on Paradise of Bachelors

Itasca, the folk project of California songwriter Kayla Cohen, has announced her new album Spring, due out November 1 on Paradise Of Bachelors. After releasing 2016's acclaimed Open to Chance, Cohen escaped Los Angeles for a six-month retreat to a 100-year-old adobe house in rural New Mexico. Cohen wrote the ten songs of Spring there, inspired by the region's vast isolation and rich cultural history. The album's title refers to the desert's sparse water sources, which Cohen envisions as "the search for true connection to the earth, the seductive nature of answers... the dusty spring deep in the mind that keeps us sifting."

The Fader announced the album today and premiered its first single "Bess's Dance," calling it "a beguiling rumination on the expanses she faced during the recording of the album."

Spring is out November 1 on Paradise Of Bachelors and features contributions from James Elkington, Chris Cohen, and members of Bitchin' Bajas, Gun Outfit, and Sun Araw. It is available for pre-order in physical and digitalformat.

Itasca plays Los Angeles' Zebulon this Thursday, August 22. Details are HERE.

Listen to new single "Bess's Dance" here:

Photo credit: Joanne Kim





