Isa Marina Pays Homage To Sisterhood In Her New Single 'Down'

New York-based vocalist ISA MARINA has released her latest single, "DOWN" today. "DOWN" is a moving piece of dancehall that celebrates female unity and self-love. The track opens with steel drums and quickly explodes with infectious electronic production from DropOuts. The song was co-written by Isa and Chandra Rhyme. As the strong bass and shakers get your head moving, Isa comes in with an undeniably catchy hook. On this track, Isa demonstrates her vocal prowess as a force to be reckoned with.

Isa on "Down": "I wanted to create a positive song that celebrated women. That celebrates us on our worst days and our best days, because all of us are so beautiful: dressed up, dressed down, of all backgrounds, origins, shades, and sizes. Leading our lives by society's beauty standards will only leave us empty in the long run; we need to follow the beat of our own drums and celebrate ourselves in whichever way we see fit. This song was written to uplift and spread love."

Isa Marina defines talent, passion, and creativity. NYC-born and Bronx raised, surrounded and infused with the rich cultural heritage of her Dominican and Afro-Cuban roots, as well as her native New York. Isa Marina has followed in her grandmother's footsteps, the famed Cuban vocalist and actress Isaura Mendoza. She is often compared to Selena Quintanilla, Aaliyah, and Mariah Carey, with the current stylings and influences of her Latin/Caribbean contemporaries: Rihanna, Karol G, and Natti Natasha. Isa's music is reflective of her multi-faceted personality, soulful roots, edgy exterior, and overpowering vocal ability.

In 2018 Isa Marina officially created and founded her record label, Norwood Entertainment, LLC and successfully managed and embarked on two tours: the Live in NYC Tour (2018), and her True Colors Tour (2019). She executive produced and managed the roll-out of the True Colors EP (2019), which is now her third EP release, following Montage (2013), and Mirrors, Vol. 1 (2016). Her most recent live offering was for this year's Bronx Pride 2020 Concert for NYC Pride. Isa Marina was invited to compete on MTV's TRL, for the show's 'Rock the Mic' competition hosted by Keyshia Cole and won. She also collaborated with Tidal when she was invited as a guest on popular Latin online personality, La Bella Chanel's show: 'Ayudame Chanel'. In August of that same year, Isa Marina released her beloved summer hit-single, "Tidalwave" All of her music is available for streaming on all digital platforms. She is currently working on new music and content to share with her adoring supporters.