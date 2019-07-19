Irish Singer/Songwriter JC Stewart Releases New Track BONES

Jul. 19, 2019  
Irish Singer/Songwriter JC Stewart Releases New Track BONES

Rising Irish singer/songwriter JC Stewart shares his new track "Bones" today via Warner Records. Written about Stewart's first heartbreak, the song is a raw and relatable account of the breakup, as he reveals, "'Bones' is one of the most honest songs I have ever written, all the lyrics just spilled onto the page really quickly." An intimate, acoustic video of "Bones" also makes its debut today via 1883 Magazine.

Listen to "Bones" on your favorite streaming service HERE.

Watch Acoustic Video HERE:

Fans have started to fall in love with JC Stewart's keen ability to transform intimate experiences into relatable, bold anthems, beginning with his latest release "Have You Had Enough Wine?" Even Niall Horan raved about the track on Instagram. Stewart's recent successes have led him to opening slots for Vance Joy, pop star LAUV, and later this summer, he'll join James Bay for four of his European dates.



Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • 'NIGHT, MOTHER to Play at MT Pockets Theatre Company
  • MAMMA MIA! to Play at The Strand Theatre
  • SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN to Play at Historic Fayette Theater July 2019
  • CATF Welcomes The 2019 Company

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup