Interview: Rookie Boy Group NOWZ Talk New Music, Rebranding, Future Plans and More!

CUBE Entertainment’s rookie boy group NOWZ recently released their 1st Mini Album[IGNITION], marking a new beginning for the group. The album includes five tracks, including the title song 'EVERGLOW,' which is described as an alternative rock song that harmonizes sharp electric guitar riffs and intense metal sounds.

This new album was released following the group's first debut anniversary this year, which brought a rebrand and name change for NOWZ, signaling a renewed commitment to redefining their identity and rising as a leading group in the industry. The group will soon head to America to perform at KCON LA 2025.

I got to chat with the five members of NOWZ - Hyeonbin, Yoon, Yeonwoo, Jinhyuk, and Siyun - about the new album, their first American performance, future plans, and more. Check out what they had to say in the interview below!

Please talk a bit about your new album, [IGNITION], and how it may be different from your previous releases?

HYEONBIN: This comeback comes after eight months, so we’ve really poured our hearts into making this album as complete and polished as possible. You’ll get to see a whole new side of NOWZ—something we haven’t shown before.

YOON: This album holds our sincere emotions. You’ll be able to feel our intensity and passion through every track!

‘EVERGLOW’, and some of the B-Sides on this album, have a more rock sound to them. Is this something you're hoping to explore more as a group?

YEONWOO: Personally, I’ve always been a big fan of band and rock sounds, so I was really excited to finally try it through this album. I think the rock genre actually suits NOWZ really well, so I’d love for us to keep exploring it in the future.

JINHYUK: This was a first for us too, but we discovered that this kind of genre fits surprisingly well with our identity. It helped us express our own color, and that makes me want to try it more going forward!

Are there other concepts you're hoping to try in the future?

HYEONBIN: If we ever get the chance, I’d love to try a concept like BTS’s DNA. That kind of powerful and dynamic style really excites me!

SIYUN: I’d love to challenge myself with a hip-hop track that features Jersey club beats or other genres I haven’t explored yet! It’s a style I’ve been really drawn to lately, and I think it would be a fun way to show a new side of myself.

What was it like working with YUQI of i-dle on ‘Fly to the youth (Feat. YUQI)’?

YOON: It was such an honor and also a lot of fun! She personally directed us during recording, and I think that’s a big reason why the final result came out so well.

YEONWOO: She told us, ‘It’s your song, so you need to be part of it,’ and really encouraged us to take part directly. Thanks to her, all of us were able to contribute to the lyrics. We also spent a lot of time talking together during the recording process, and it turned out to be a really meaningful and memorable experience.

Can you talk a bit about the song ‘DAY_AND’, which is for your fans? What does that song mean to you?

HYEONBIN: Since it’s our very first fan song, we’re especially attached to it. We hope DAY_AND can feel exactly what we felt while making this song.

YOON: It’s like a gift we’ve prepared especially for our fans. We poured a lot of our feelings and gratitude into it, hoping it brings them as much comfort and joy as they’ve given us.

YEONWOO: It’s a message that even if we go through tough and exhausting days, as long as we’re together, it’s okay—and that we promise a brighter tomorrow.

JINHYUK: I think it’s a song I’ll never forget for the rest of my life. It’s our first fan song that truly speaks to our fans through the lyrics, and that makes it incredibly special to us.

SIYUN: It’s a song that expresses NOWZ’s honest and heartfelt feelings for DAY_AND—the people we always want to remember and keep close. We hope they can truly feel our sincerity through the lyrics and melody.

Since your last release, you have rebranded from NOWADAYS to NOWZ, can you talk a bit about the reasoning behind the new name?

JINHYUK: NOW stands for this very moment, and Z symbolizes infinite possibilities. Combined, NOWZ represents our will to continue exploring limitless potential. This album also marks a brand new beginning for us.

SIYUN: As JINHYUK mentioned, NOWZ means that right now, in this very moment, we’re drawing out endless possibilities. I also think it carries on the tradition of CUBE’s three-letter group names.

You will soon perform at KCON LA, which will be your first performance in America. What are you most looking forward to?

HYEONBIN: This will be our first time in LA, and performing there has always been a dream of mine. I hope KCON can be a stepping stone for us—and someday, I’d love for NOWZ to have our very own concert in LA.

YEONWOO: What I’m most excited about is LA’s energy! When I think of LA, I think of passion and heat—I just know it’s going to be an overwhelming and unforgettable experience.

How has NOWZ grown or changed since your debut just last year?

YOON: I’ve definitely become more comfortable on music shows—whether it’s finding the camera or showing facial expressions, I feel more at ease now.

JINHYUK: Our teamwork has become much stronger, and I think we’ve grown into a group that really knows how to highlight our strengths. On stage and when introducing ourselves, we’ve become much more confident and clear in showing who we are.

What are some of your other goals for the future of your career as NOWZ?

YEONWOO: I’d love to meet DAY_ANDs in more countries around the world. I also want to gain more experience through performing, and I believe those moments will help us grow even more.

SIYUN: My goal is to become an artist with greater global influence—someone who can bring comfort and inspiration to many people through our music.

Do you have any message for your fans?

HYEONBIN: DAY_AND, starting with this album, NOWZ is ready to leave our mark—so please stay with us until the very end!

YOON: Please keep supporting NOWZ, as we’re going to show you even more amazing sides of ourselves. We’re always grateful and love you!

YEONWOO: DAY_AND, we’re back after a long time with [IGNITION]! It’s our first comeback in eight months, and we’ve prepared high-quality music filled with sincerity. We hope you find comfort and connection in our songs. We’ll keep making music that gives you good energy—thank you so much for your love and support!

JINHYUK: To our beloved DAY_AND, who always shower us with endless love—there may be no such thing as forever, but we want to be remembered as people who can share a lifetime of memories with you. We’ll keep creating amazing stages and unforgettable moments. We love you always.

SIYUN: To all our fans who always support NOWZ, we’ve prepared this first mini album with great care, so please give us lots of love and attention!