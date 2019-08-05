Internationally Acclaimed Soul Artist Cornell CC Carter To Release New Single I SEE LOVE

Cornell "CC" Carter has been gracing stages and entertaining thousands of fans with his signature sound around the world for many years. Recently named New Artist of the Year by SoulTracks and Male Artist of the Year by Soul Cafe Radio, he is known for his phenomenal stage presence, his high-powered audience engagement, and his extraordinary and dynamic vocal skills. CC is now set to unleash his highly anticipated new single "I SEE LOVE" on all digital services August 9, 2019. The first single and introductory track from the forthcoming album ABSOULUTELY, the song also features additional vocal performances by Naté Soulsanger and the Grammy-nominated Larry Batiste.

One of CC's personal mentors is the late great Luther Vandross, who served as inspiration for the song. While writing "I SEE LOVE," CC thought, "If Luther was still living, how would he make this sound?" The resulting single, produced and arranged by Kirk Crumpler and Cornell Carter and mixed by Cam Perridge, is a soulful hit that proves CC is indeed all about the LOVE!

CC's previous album One Love was released to wide acclaim in August 2018. The first Single from the album, "That Feelin'," has been #1 on all significant Soul Charts in the UK. CC achieved what has been called the elusive "Hat Trick" (#1 on All 3 Soul Charts at the same time) which no other artist has ever accomplished!One Love has a variety of outstanding Producers on its roster such as Morgan Howell (Soulpersona, UK), Brian Braziel, David Council, and Kirk Crumpler. Cornell says, "One Love is a message of Oneness with the planet and each other and allowing Love and Music to be our guide to a better world!"

Cornell's strong love for music developed when he was a young man growing up in a San Francisco home chock full of Jazz, Blues, Funk, Soul, and Gospel, which has been the inspiration for his creativity and songwriting. He co-wrote and produced his internationally acclaimed 2016 album In The Moment with co-producer Kirk "KC" Crumpler, who has produced various award-winning artists. A collection of 13 diverse tracks spanning R&B, Funk, and heart-piercing Soul numbers, In The Moment is a mix of the past and present, featuring solid classics and contemporary chart-toppers. CC performed all lead and background vocals on the entire album and was also instrumental in the music's production.

Following the release of In The Moment, Cornell was able to collaborate with other producers (DJ Spen, Boogie Back) and put out several highly acclaimed remixes which have received great reviews in the US and Europe. On May 19, 2017, Cornell released Vindicated Soul, a remarkable collection of soulful covers of artists including Marvin Gaye, Al Green, and Willie Hutch. Vindicated Soul also includes a remix of the classic CC original track "Where Do We Go"( www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NNT7rrkE-k ).

CC has had many once in a lifetime musical experiences to draw from, but two of the highest points of his career so far has been sharing the stage as an opening act for the late great Godfather of Soul, James Brown, and the legendary Ray Charles. In addition to his various headline performances, he has also opened for other household name brand artists such as The Whispers, The Temptations, Natalie Cole, and Kool and The Gang.

Throughout the years, CC has appeared on many albums, and he continues to be one of the most in-demand session vocalists in the SF Bay Area. As part of Narada Michael Walden's all-star band, which performs at various NMW Foundation events, he has shared the stage with other renowned world-class artists such as Neil Schon (Journey), Dionne Warwick, Ronnie Spector, and many other legendary performers. He was honored to perform with world-renowned, multi-platinum guitarist Carlos Santana, providing vocals on two tracks that appeared on Santana IV, which made the Billboard Top 200, and on Santana's latest album with the legendaryRon Isley. His experience and professionalism have made him an A-list vocalist for Tarpan Studios, appearing on many tracks with Grammy and Emmy Award winning producer Narada Michael Walden and other Tarpan artists.

CC loves to share his talents with aspiring artists and veteran performers alike. He established CDC Productions, his own production and record company geared toward assisting these artists to follow their dreams while also teaching them about the time and dedication it takes to reach their goals. Cornell has been involved with many charities and non-profits over the past few years, and his vision is to continue to uplift and engage people all around the world with Music and with One Love.





