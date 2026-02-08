International Guitar Night to perform at WYO

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

International Guitar Night, the world’s premier touring guitar festival, will make a stop at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Thursday, February 12 at 7 p.m.

International Guitar Night began in 1995 as a forum for the world’s finest guitarists and composers. This year's lineup features four extraordinary talents: classical guitarist Thu Le, Brazilian crossover sensation Lucas Imbiriba, Russian fingerstyle innovator Alexander Misko, and Hawaiian ukulele virtuoso Taimane. Each artist brings their own cultural heritage and unique style, creating a night of musical collaboration and global guitar magic.

Imbiriba is known worldwide for his spectacular and breathtaking guitar performances that bring together the fire of the Flamenco guitar, the percussive rhythms of Latin America, the lyrical melodies of Classical music, and the power of rock ‘n’ roll.

From sold-out shows across the U.S. to Europe, Taimane’s live performances have become must-see events. From Bach to Led Zeppelin, flamenco infernos to tribal hymns, Taimane’s artistic vision is boundless, and she’s proving the sky’s the limit for her and her ukulele.

Misko, a modern fingerstyle guitar prodigy, mesmerizes audiences worldwide and represents a remarkable new generation in his craft. From viral videos to Carnegie Hall, his music bridges the old and new, captivating people online and at his live shows. Le is an internationally acclaimed classical guitarist and teacher. She started her love affair with the guitar at the age of 4. At the age of 7 she became the youngest student admitted to the National Conservatory of Music in Hanoi. Her passion for the guitar has taken her around the world, hosting successful master classes and performing solos.