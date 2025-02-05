Inhaler Share Track 'Billy (Yeah Yeah Yeah)' From New Album

Listen to the song from Inhaler's new album, out Friday.
INHALER has shared the final preview of their eagerly awaited new album Open Wide ahead of its release this Friday. “Billy (Yeah Yeah Yeah)” is the fourth song to be unveiled from the Dublin quartet’s third album, which will be released via Geffen Records.
With its propulsive 80s pop grooves, “Billy (Yeah Yeah Yeah)” further showcases a band thrillingly coming into their own and taking their sound in audacious new directions. It follows singles “Your House,” “Open Wide” and “A Question Of You,” and arrives ahead of the band’s UK leg of the Open Wide World Tour which kicks off on Friday, and includes two sold-out nights at London’s iconic Brixton Academy.
Recorded at RAK Studios in London and produced by GRAMMY® and Brit Award-winning Kid Harpoon, Inhaler’s new album Open Wide reinforces their status as the ultimate modern guitar band, a group for whom jubilant pop melodies, intricate grooves and rock’n’roll dynamism are kindred spirits rather than strangers. Featuring 13 songs, it hones the sweeping, euphoric singalongs of their first two albums, It Won’t Always Be Like This and Cuts & Bruises, into something more fully formed, a record you can lose yourself in and one where every track feels like it could be a big single. Sonically, it’s an album where the band’s love of T.Rex, early MGMT, Prince, Depeche Mode and more nestles alongside the indie and garage-rock influences of their teens and is a majestic celebration of who Inhaler are and everything they’ve done to get to this point. Its release next month coincides with band’s biggest ever tour of UK and Ireland, which includes two headline shows at the iconic rock venue Brixton Academy, and ahead of their 20,000-capacity Dublin show in May.
Inhaler’s debut album, It Won’t Always Be Like This, hit #1 in the UK and Ireland, while their 2023 follow-up, Cuts & Bruises, topped the Irish charts and reached #2 in the UK. To maintain this momentum, bandmates and childhood friends Eli Hewson, Robert Keating, Ryan McMahon and Josh Jenkinson have spent the past few years on a relentless world tour, supporting acts like Arctic Monkeys, Pearl Jam, Harry Styles, and Kings of Leon, as well as headlining their own shows, including a sold out 13,000-capacity homecoming show at the Dublin 3Arena last year.
February 2025
Fri 28 Toronto, ON HISTORY
March 2025
Sun 2 Montreal, QC MTELUS
Tue 4 Portland, ME State Theatre
Thu 6 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount
Fri 7 Washington, DC The Anthem
Sat 8 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
Mon 10 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
Tue 11 Birmingham, AL Iron City
Thu 13 Orlando, FL House of Blues
Fri 14 Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution
Sat 15 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
Mon17 Houston, TX House of Blues
Tue 18 Austin, TX Stubb’s
Wed 19 Dallas, TX House of Blues
Photo credit: Lewis Evans
