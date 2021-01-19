Ingrid Andress Set for Elegant 'Ellen' Debut

3x GRAMMY-nominee and Platinum-selling singer/songwriter Ingrid Andress is bringing her empowering single "Lady Like" (LISTEN HERE) to national broadcast audiences once again with a debut ELLEN performance slated for 1/25. Called "A powerful statement denouncing the pressure women face with regard to maintaining gender norms" (HUFFPOST), she kicked the year off with a performance of the song (WATCH HERE) and interview (WATCH HERE) on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Named to Forbes latest 30 Under 30 List, she is also featured as one of the New GRAMMY Voices in Rolling Stone's January print issue on stands now. The Best New Artist GRAMMY-nominee is the only country artist nominated in any of the "Big Four" General Field categories and is tied with Miranda Lambert as the most nominated country artist overall. She earned additional nods for Best Country Album (Lady Like) and Best Country Song ("More Hearts Than Mine), which she recently performed on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live (WATCH HERE).

"Lady Like" has already accumulated nearly 57 million streams globally and serves as the title track for her GRAMMY-nominated debut album, Lady Like, which Associated Press proclaimed as "not just one of the year's best debuts, but one of the year's strongest albums." A 2020 CMA, ACM and CMT Music Awards nominee as well, Andress took home the Nashville Songwriters Association International's Nashville Songwriter Award for 2020 Song of the Year and swept every category she was nominated in at the MusicRow Awards, including Song of the Year, Breakthrough Artist-Writer of the Year and Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

The rising star has accumulated a career total of nearly 455 million global streams and was the only solo-female-debut to crack Top 20 on the Country Airplay chart in 2019. She has made additional TV appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, TODAY, Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 54th Annual Country Music Association Awards and The 2020 CMT Music Awards, receiving overwhelming praise from some of the most-read publications across the country including Variety, The New York Times, NPR, Entertainment Weekly, Forbes, ELLE, American Songwriter, People, PAPER, Idolator, WWD, Flaunt, LADYGUNN, Wonderland., UPROXX and several more.