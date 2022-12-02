Indira Paganotto Drops New EP 'Lions Of God'

Spanish DJ and producer Indira Paganotto has unveiled her new EP 'Lions Of God', out 2nd December on KNTXT.

A four-track release, 'Lions Of God' kicks off with 'Legend', a pulsating, high-energy club cut that taps into Indira's trademark 'psytechno' sound. Setting the tone for the rest of the record, it is followed by the slamming techno meets spiritual vocals of 'Diabla', hypnotic, highly emotive vibes of 'Angels Never Die', and finally the title track 'Lions Of God', a pumping techno cut laced with poignant breakdowns. She returns to KNTXT following last year's 'Himalaya' EP.

"Indira is baaaaack!" says KNTXT label head Charlotte de Witte. "I've been playing these tracks for a while now and they've been slaying every single dance floor. In my opinion, this is her best work so far and I'm very excited to have her on board for another psytrance influenced EP on KNTXT. She's been killing it worldwide the past couple of months and it's been an honor to follow her journey from up close. Big things are coming!"

"'Lions Of God' EP is the perfect summary of these twelve years of experimentation with my own psytechno sound," Indira adds. "You will enter the depths of my mind with these tracks, and you will experience four different stories but with the same beginning and end, the search for truth, hope and love.

Low riding as if a horse were taking you running without stopping, you feel melancholic and hopeful, hidden messages that if you know me you will know why they are there! I hope you have a good trip with this EP! Thanks to my sister Charlotte and the whole KNTXT family for your support and sharing my music and my being!

One of Spain's hottest young dance talents, Indira Paganotto's sets are full of elegance and effusive danceability, with a quality selection that spans 90s disco to the most current underground techno music.

The 'Lions Of God' EP sees Indira Paganotto illustrate why she is one of the hottest names on the scene right now.

Listen to the new EP here: