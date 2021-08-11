Indigo De Souza Shares New Single 'Real Pain'

Today, Indigo De Souza releases "Real Pain," the latest single from her anticipated new album Any Shape You Take. The track features a collage of voices culled from fans that De Souza received after posting online asking for "screams, yells and anything else."

"'Real Pain' is about facing grief and loss and having compassion for yourself in that space. It's about learning to be unafraid of experiencing a full spectrum of emotion, and welcoming the way it teaches you and changes you," De Souza says of the song. "For one of the sections in the song, I put out an invitation for people to anonymously send me voice memos of "screams, yells, and anything else". I layered the voices on top of one another to embody a kind of collective experience. I felt an incredible catharsis hearing their voices stacked with mine. While we live such separate lives, we are connected in the way that we all navigate immense amounts of pain and love and fear in our bodies every day. It can be hard to be a person! It's okay to acknowledge that sometimes. It's okay to feel things fully and to allow others space to do the same."

Any Shape You Take, produced by De Souza and Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee), is available for pre-order now and out August 27th via Saddle Creek.

Indigo De Souza is scheduled to play a full band livestream this Thursday Aug 12 at 7 PM EST for Bowery Presents' Twitch channel live from Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn NY.

Additionally, De Souza is touring the US in support of Any Shape You Take. The run begins with two nights of album release shows in her hometown of Asheville, NC at the Grey Eagle on August 26th and 27th. Highlights include The Masquerade in Atlanta, GA on August 29th, a newly added Baby's All Right in Brooklyn on September 25th and The Regent in Los Angeles on October 15th. Tickets are available now.

On Any Shape You Take, Indigo De Souza explores the human relationship to change, the rigid forces that prevent it and ultimately the freedom that comes with it. She has always grown up in a world of contradictions, raised in a small conservative town in the mountains of North Carolina, but with a Brazillian Bossa Nova guitarist father and visual artist mother (who created the album art for both her debut and Any Shape You Take). Her mother encouraged her to channel her shyness and feelings of being an outsider into art and bought her a guitar. She began playing guitar herself at 9 and writing songs by 11. Art and music pushed her to seek out a broader community and to also pursue her own internal exploration. Moving to Asheville at age 16 gave her the community and freedom she was after. It also brought her to a renowned group of musicians including Brad Cook, who together with De Souza produced Any Shape You Take. With Cook and engineers/producers Alex Farrar and Adam McDaniel, Indigo recorded the new album at Betty's, Sylvan Esso's studio in Chapel Hill, NC allowing her to move past the limitations of a home studio.

After the self-release of her debut album I Love My Mom, De Souza went out on supporting tours for Alex G, Beach Bunny and Hippo Campus. Her incredible stage presence helped develop a community of dedicated fans. The album has clocked nearly 8 million streams to date. At the forefront of all of De Souza's projects is her magnetism-her unique quality of spirit that is both buoyant and wise and the freedom she gives herself to explore all of her multitudes. With Any Shape You Take we see an artist fearlessly pushing boundaries and relaying her journey of self-discovery in frank terms. It's this admixture of honesty and pliability that makes De Souza one of the most exciting artists to watch this year.

TOUR DATES

Aug 26 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

Aug 27 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC - SOLD OUT

Aug 28 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

Aug 29 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

Sep 21 - Songbyrd - Washington DC - SOLD OUT

Sep 22 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA - SOLD OUT

Sep 24 - Elsewhere Zone 1 - Brooklyn, NY - SOLD OUT

Sep 25 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY - SOLD OUT

Sep 26 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

Sep 28 - Big Room Bar - Columbus, OH

Sep 29 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL

Sep 30 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

Oct 01 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN

Oct 02 - Slowdown JR - Omaha, NE

Oct 04 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO

Oct 08 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

Oct 09 - Vera - Seattle, WA

Oct 11 - Bottom of the Hill - San Francisco, CA

Oct 13 - Voodoo - San Diego, CA

Oct 14 - Constellation Room - Santa Ana, CA

Oct 15 - The Regent - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 16 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

Oct 20 - Ruins - Dallas, TX

Oct 23 - Mohawk (Indoors) - Austin, TX

Oct 24 - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) - Houston, TX

8/26 with Ex Gold and DJ Ohh No Honey

8/27 with Truth Club and DJ Ohh No Honey

8/28-8/29 with Truth Club

9/21 - 9/26 with Horse Jumper of Love

9/28 with The Ophelias

9/29 - 10/1 with Dan Wriggins (of Friendship)

10/2 - 10/24 with The Slaps

Photo Credit: Charlie Boss