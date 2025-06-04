Indigo De Souza Reveals 2025 Headline Tour Dates, Drops New Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Indigo De Souza has shared Crying Over Nothing,” a deceptively bouncy new single from her album Precipice, arriving this summer. The album, due July 25th on Loma Vista Recordings, was made with Elliott Kozel, a musician who has produced and collaborated with the likes of SZA, Yves Tumor, and FINNEAS. Along with the single, De Souza has also announced a headline run in the summer and fall in support of the album. Check out the new single and the tour dates below.

De Souza is partnering with PLUS1 and The Trevor Project on the upcoming tour. A dollar of each ticket sold will directly support The Trevor Project’s mission to end suicide among LGBTQ+ youth by providing life-saving and life-affirming resources, including 24/7 crisis intervention services, peer support, and advocacy for inclusive policies.

Indigo De Souza first gained notoriety on her sophomore album Any Shape You Take, which received Pitchfork’s Best New Album distinction, saying “De Souza commits herself to being undone, to experiencing the terrible feelings and the beautiful ones. Even when she’s fed-up, there is something ecstatic in her attempts at loving, her hunger to absorb all she can from life.” The success of the album propelled then-label Saddle Creek to re-release her debut album, I Love My Mom.

In 2023 she released the Alex Farrar-produced follow-up, All of This Will End featuring the stand-out single “Younger And Dumber,” which The New York Times called “a slow-burning tear-jerker, a gradual accumulation of heartbreaking lines that takes flight in a soaring climax,” and earned her Best New Track from Pitchfork, showcasing what was always hiding in plain sight - her powerful pop writing capabilities. Music critic Ryan Dombal said of the song, its “honest-to-goodness power balladry. Think ’90s country-pop queen Faith Hill, but with a smaller budget and a bigger sense of inner turmoil. Soul-baring catharsis has its costs, and De Souza is unafraid, launching a flaming missile at the heart.”

Tour Dates

07/11 - Cincinnati, OH - Woodward Theater

07/12 - Lexington, KY - The Burl (Indoors)

07/14 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

07/15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

07/16 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

07/18 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater *

07/19 - Chicago, IL - Fairgrounds at The Salt Shed *

07/20 - Chicago, IL - Fairgrounds at The Salt Shed *

08/30 - Seattle, WA - Bumbershoot Festival

10/18 - Columbus, OH - Athenaeum Theatre

10/19 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

10/20 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

10/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

10/23 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club

10/25 - Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall

10/26 - Boston, MA - The Royale

10/27 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

10/30 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson

11/02 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

11/05 - Paris, FR - Pitchfork Festival

11/08 - London, UK - Pitchfork Festival

* w/ Lord Huron

Photo Credit: Hannah Sommer

