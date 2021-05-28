Indie Punks Lesibu Grand Share Women's Empowerment Single 'Not Sweet Enough'

Atlanta based new wave punk band Lesibu Grand has released their newest single "Not Sweet Enough." Of the many issues facing women in today's society, the new track tackles two that have gained recent popularity in the public eye: sexual harassment and the renewed legislative attempts to restrict women's right to choose. "Not Sweet Enough" is available to stream now below.

"We were inspired by the #metoo movement that swept social media a few years ago and wanted to share what it feels like to be exposed to unwanted sexual attention by those in power," Lesibu Grand shares on the new single. "It's no secret that women bear the brunt of being sexually objectified, especially at the workplace, while simultaneously being passed over for opportunities within that same space. Degraded and desired - that is the curse all women have lived with since the dawn of humanity. This, to us, was basically a punk rock song waiting to be written."

"On top of all that, state governments are trying to control our reproductive rights. We call out the lawmakers, specifically in Georgia where we live, and warn them of our resistance - although they write state law and want to use it to control our bodies, women and their allies can organize, speak our minds, energize popular opinion which is still pro-choice, and 'bring them doom' by voting them out of office."

This isn't the first time Lesibu Grand has used their platform to make a statement - previous singles "WFS", "Hot Glue Gun", and "Hot Glue Gun (PLS PLS REMIX)" all tackle a different side of political activism, from governmental corruption to deeply engrained societal issues and what we can do as citizens to create change.

Lesibu Grand (pronounced Le-SEE-boo Grand) is an indie-punk band from Atlanta that grew out of a songwriting partnership between singer Tyler-Simone Molton and bassist John Renaud. The band takes its influences from the NYC new wave scene, particularly Blondie and Talking Heads, 90s rock bands like Bikini Kill and L7, and current contemporaries including Big Joanie, Pleasure Venom, and Nova Twins. Distinguished by Tyler-Simone's warmer, ethereal vocal style, Lesibu Grand fuses these two strains into a refreshingly modern sound in songs that explore the unexpected joys, sharp anxieties, and beguiling mysteries that abound us all.

Listen here: