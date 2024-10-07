Indie Pop Duo Caek and Minko Back With New Single 'Scream'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Having achieved success as solo artists, including hit collaborations with Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, indie pop duo CAEK AND MINKO, partners in both music and life, are ready to embark a new chapter of their careers, showcasing their growth, and seamlessly pairing catchy pop melodies with empathic and intelligent storytelling. Appropriately timed for those who aren't feeling heard, “Scream” is out now on their own Taji Records. Both beautiful and confrontational, the chorus erupts into an unwavering refusal to accept the status quo. In a world fraught with division, “Scream” leaves no other option than to be heard.

“What I want people to take away from the song is that when it seems as though you're not being heard, or your message is lost, get loud, scream, yell, for yourself and for others who aren't being heard,” lead singer/songwriter Mikaela Nelson shares.

Tangled in a catchy synth motive, “Scream” is an upbeat pop song, both emotional and anthemic. The chorus triumphs with huge background vocals; orchestral and synthesized elements combine with a “screaming” lead female vocal, perfectly representing the theme of the song: speaking up for yourself and others who are not being heard.

“Scream” follows the recent release of the pair's “Big Feelings,” another powerful song that delves into the complexities of human emotion, offering listeners a relatable soundtrack to navigate life's ups and downs.

“‘Big Feelings' traverses the complex relationship with human feelings and trauma,” the duo explains of the new single. “Both uplifting and insightful, it seeks to normalize the often unspoken truths about existing with emotional turbulence.”

Caek (Mikaela Nelson) and Minko (Mike Slap) had made an entire life together before ever writing a song together. Born and raised in Rhode Island, the pop duo started as friends and occasional collaborators before becoming partners—and eventually parents to a son. Separately, they accumulated solo musical successes: Caek as a multi-instrumentalist with unmatched vocal prowess; Minko with millions of streams under the name Mike Slap to go with high-profile collaborations with the likes of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. But it wasn't until 2020—after years of grinding through the music business and honing their individual crafts—that they ever decided to write alongside one another.

The process unlocked a new level for their music—and their partnership too. As a team, Caek and Minko are a self-contained pop duo with a distinct sound. The songs they churn out from their humble home studio are infectious, bright, and organic, with effortless hooks and always with a powerful message. Now, on the verge of releasing their debut album, they stand as proof that finding a missing piece can make everything click—and that sometimes, the missing piece may have been right alongside you all along.

The pair recently launched the Caek and Minko Podcast, with episodes diving into their background, the inspiration on the new music, and a fun look inside their daily lives as a couple, parents and artists and navigating all that comes with balancing it all. The podcast updates every Monday on YouTube, Spotify, Buzz Sprout and other platforms. Check out the latest episode where Caek and Minko discuss their release “Big Feelings” HERE.

Photo credit: Corey Grayhorse.

