Indie Electronic Artist MISHEGAS Shares New Single 'Feel It All'

Today, just in time for Valentine's Day, Mexico-born and New York City-based artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Emilio Quezada Ibañez, aka Mishegas, pulls the candy coating off of real life 'sweethearts' in his emotionally stirring instrumental new single, "Feel It All."

He elaborates, "I tried to give the song a dreamy feel at the start that then intensifies in the chorus and throughout the song." While many look to Valentine's Day as a time to celebrate love, others can't help but relate with the feeling of love wearing down. Mishegas adds, "this song is about how quickly feelings of love and wistful affection can turn to anger, resentment, or just pure frustration."

The track is off his upcoming debut EP, Temporary Love. The five songs on the EP were written while Quezada was living in Chicago and finished upon arrival in New York City this past year. When asked about the inspiration for Temporary Love, Emilio says, "'Temporary Love' is about thinking back on past intense relationships or time periods in which you remember being extraordinarily happy and how overwhelming / conflicting it can feel to all of a sudden realize how far removed or disconnected you feel from those experiences. So in a sense, it's also about nostalgia and dealing with the conflicting emotions that that feeling can bring."

Mishegas, a Yiddish word that can be interpreted as hectic, crazy, or eccentric - all terms used to describe elements of his sound - is a talented multi-hyphenate with backgrounds in film, sports, travel, design, and skincare content (he co-maintains the influential Dewy Dudes podcast and social media - recent guests include Canadian producer/DJ Ryan Hemsworth and New York Magazine writer Rio Viera-Newton). He grew out of the Chicago scene, playing and touring with Shallou and TRAILS before relocating to New York. He fills his songs with distinct noise, often piling effects on recorded instruments, field recordings, or samples, then tinkering with them-adding those textures and atmospheres-until they reach a point that he finds interesting. Having released a steady stream of acclaimed singles over the past few years, he is excited to finally release his debut EP.

