Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Indie Duo CHAMPS Announce 'Ride The Morning Glass'

Indie Duo CHAMPS Announce 'Ride The Morning Glass'

Their fourth studio album Ride The Morning Glass is due out April 26.

Jan. 18, 2023  

UK indie duo CHAMPS, comprised of brothers Michael and David Champion, have announced their fourth studio album Ride The Morning Glass due out April 26 via BMG.

Alongside the announcement, the duo share their unshakeable earworm "All The Wrong Places" which follows the previously released singles "Adeleine" and "My Baby Lorraine."

"'All The Wrong Places' is a song about those long dark nights and the demons that visit us when our subconscious is alive and well," shares Michael Champion. "Whether in dreams, the imagination, or absolute reality. Lyrically, the track explores both real and metaphorical places while the overarching narrative references finding yourself in terrible situations despite having what you believe to be good intentions."

Recorded at Isle of Wight's legendary Red Squirrel Studios and produced by James Thorpe, Ride The Morning Glass is a unique combination of cool minimalism and evocative Americana, studded with radio-friendly songs that capture the imagination with cinematic vistas and colorful characters open to a dozen interpretations.

Ride The Morning Glass sees CHAMPS achieve the level of creative involvement they've always dreamed of. With time (songs were collected over five years), space (the island's legendary Red Squirrel Studios), and as many vintage analog synths as they could get their hands on, they were able finally to produce the sound they heard in their heads - a sound that unites past and present and conjures up a thousand dreamlike associations.

Musical siblings have a magical quality - they share the same influences, paint from the same sound palette, and trade 'goosebump' moments back and forth with a kind of easy telepathy. Michael and David Champion have been playing together since they were kids, as you'd expect, and they're veterans of the Isle of Wight's exceptional music scene: Michael fronted buzzy indie band The Shutes, and he recently contributed bass to the debut smash by fellow islanders Wet Leg.

Island life, and a childhood steeped in the music of Laurel Canyon, formed a sensibility in the brothers that makes them, in sound and aesthetic, more like an American band: "We've never really considered ourselves a 'British band'," says David. "Our music has always felt transatlantic. It's driving music, big scenery..."

The Champion brothers ​​formed CHAMPS in 2012. The dynamic duo has since released three studio albums; Down Like Gold (2014), Vamala (2015), and The Hard Interchange (2019) receiving critical acclaim from mainstream press and indie tastemakers alike. ​​The Guardian praised their "highly effective pop" in a 4-star review of the second album, while The Line of Best Fit admired a debut which "pays homage to the godfathers, performed amid the disco balls of a train hurtling through time" (8.5/10).

The Independent, Ones to Watch, FLOOD, Q Magazine, BBC Radio 6 Music, and many more have also enjoyed the duo's "dazzling" (MOJO) display of writing, but even now, in their new material, it feels as though this is a band who have really hit their stride.

CHAMPS have toured with the likes of Alt-J, Lord Huron, and Wolf Alice and have built a global following with their beautiful delicate harmonies, heartfelt lyrics, and pop-rock melodies.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Milly Cope



Braids Announce New Album Euphoric Recall Photo
Braids Announce New Album 'Euphoric Recall'
Love, all of it; the unbound bliss, the budding impulses, and the messy imperfections, a supernova swirled up in a suite of bold, melodic, symphonic pop songs surrendered to the present. Braids also released their new single 'Evolution,' a clear eyed and calm banger that gives the record a grounded notion amidst the sprawling pace.
ADI OASIS Announces Debut Album Lotus Glow Photo
ADI OASIS Announces Debut Album 'Lotus Glow'
The Lotus Glow double disc collection features an eclectic range of guests, including Rihanna and Ariana Grande songwriter KIRBY, recent Beyonce collaborator Leven Kali, who co-wrote and co-produced several tracks on Renaissance, R&B poet & musical powerhouse Jamila Woods, and UK neo-soul artist Aaron Taylor.
Drew & Ellie Holcomb Share New Single Bones Photo
Drew & Ellie Holcomb Share New Single 'Bones'
The new single is being released via Magnolia Records/Tone Tree Music and comes just a few weeks ahead of their upcoming tour – An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb: The Residency Tour – which has the Holcombs visiting Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Knoxville, DC, and Seattle with all stops outside of Valentine’s Day in Atlanta.
Girl Scout Announce Debut EP Real Life Human Garbage Photo
Girl Scout Announce Debut EP 'Real Life Human Garbage'
Buzzing Swedish newcomers Girl Scout have officially announced their debut EP Real Life Human Garbage. Produced by Ali Chant (Soccer Mommy, Perfume Genius) and Jacknife Lee (The Killers, Bloc Party), the EP is led by the release of the group’s brand new single “Weirdo.” Watch the new music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Watch Anna Uzele in Apple's DEAR EDWARD Series TrailerVIDEO: Watch Anna Uzele in Apple's DEAR EDWARD Series Trailer
January 18, 2023

Watch the video trailer for Apple’s 'Dear Edward,” the highly anticipated series written, showrun and executive produced by Jason Katims and based on Ann Napolitano’s bestselling and acclaimed novel. The trailer features upcoming New York, New York star and original SIX on Broadway Queen Anna Uzele.
VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Teases Broadway Musical Debut With Evan Rachel Wood After THELMA & LOUISE ReportsVIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Teases Broadway Musical Debut With Evan Rachel Wood After THELMA & LOUISE Reports
January 18, 2023

Amanda Seyfried has confirmed her plans to make her Broadway debut. It was previously reported that Seyfried had missed the Golden Globes because she was workshopping a musical adaptation of Thelma and Louise. She continued to tease the show's music and confirmed Evan Rachel Wood's involvement. Watch the interview video clip now!
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SHRINKING Comedy Series TrailerVIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SHRINKING Comedy Series Trailer
January 18, 2023

At the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for “Shrinking,” the upcoming comedy starring Jason Segel, and written by Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” executive producer Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Segel. Watch the video now!
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares THE BIG DOOR PRIZE Series TrailerVIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares THE BIG DOOR PRIZE Series Trailer
January 18, 2023

The series stars an ensemble cast led by Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas and Djouliet Amara. Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, “The Big Door Prize” tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears. Watch the video trailer now!
The 61st New York Film Festival Sets 2023 DatesThe 61st New York Film Festival Sets 2023 Dates
January 18, 2023

Lesli Klainberg, president of Film at Lincoln Center, announced that Matt Bolish has been named to the newly created position of managing director of the New York Film Festival (NYFF). In this role, Bolish will work closely with artistic director Dennis Lim, who oversees the curation and programming process, to produce the world-renowned event.
share