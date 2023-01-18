Indie Duo CHAMPS Announce 'Ride The Morning Glass'

UK indie duo CHAMPS, comprised of brothers Michael and David Champion, have announced their fourth studio album Ride The Morning Glass due out April 26 via BMG.

Alongside the announcement, the duo share their unshakeable earworm "All The Wrong Places" which follows the previously released singles "Adeleine" and "My Baby Lorraine."

"'All The Wrong Places' is a song about those long dark nights and the demons that visit us when our subconscious is alive and well," shares Michael Champion. "Whether in dreams, the imagination, or absolute reality. Lyrically, the track explores both real and metaphorical places while the overarching narrative references finding yourself in terrible situations despite having what you believe to be good intentions."

Recorded at Isle of Wight's legendary Red Squirrel Studios and produced by James Thorpe, Ride The Morning Glass is a unique combination of cool minimalism and evocative Americana, studded with radio-friendly songs that capture the imagination with cinematic vistas and colorful characters open to a dozen interpretations.

Ride The Morning Glass sees CHAMPS achieve the level of creative involvement they've always dreamed of. With time (songs were collected over five years), space (the island's legendary Red Squirrel Studios), and as many vintage analog synths as they could get their hands on, they were able finally to produce the sound they heard in their heads - a sound that unites past and present and conjures up a thousand dreamlike associations.

Musical siblings have a magical quality - they share the same influences, paint from the same sound palette, and trade 'goosebump' moments back and forth with a kind of easy telepathy. Michael and David Champion have been playing together since they were kids, as you'd expect, and they're veterans of the Isle of Wight's exceptional music scene: Michael fronted buzzy indie band The Shutes, and he recently contributed bass to the debut smash by fellow islanders Wet Leg.

Island life, and a childhood steeped in the music of Laurel Canyon, formed a sensibility in the brothers that makes them, in sound and aesthetic, more like an American band: "We've never really considered ourselves a 'British band'," says David. "Our music has always felt transatlantic. It's driving music, big scenery..."

The Champion brothers ​​formed CHAMPS in 2012. The dynamic duo has since released three studio albums; Down Like Gold (2014), Vamala (2015), and The Hard Interchange (2019) receiving critical acclaim from mainstream press and indie tastemakers alike. ​​The Guardian praised their "highly effective pop" in a 4-star review of the second album, while The Line of Best Fit admired a debut which "pays homage to the godfathers, performed amid the disco balls of a train hurtling through time" (8.5/10).

The Independent, Ones to Watch, FLOOD, Q Magazine, BBC Radio 6 Music, and many more have also enjoyed the duo's "dazzling" (MOJO) display of writing, but even now, in their new material, it feels as though this is a band who have really hit their stride.

CHAMPS have toured with the likes of Alt-J, Lord Huron, and Wolf Alice and have built a global following with their beautiful delicate harmonies, heartfelt lyrics, and pop-rock melodies.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Milly Cope