Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
In This Moment to Release 'Blood 1983' EP This Fall

In This Moment to Release 'Blood 1983' EP This Fall

The EP will be released on October 21.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 30, 2022  

GRAMMY® Award-nominated hard rock outfit In This Moment release the first track "Whore 1983" from their forthcoming Blood 1983 EP.

The Blood 1983 EP commemorates the ten year anniversary of the band's Gold-certified album Blood (2012) and will be available digitally across all digital service providers as well as CD October 21 via BMG.

"We are excited to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of our album 'Blood' by bringing this new EP to life. 'Blood' changed our lives and shifted our career in a way we will never forget," says Maria Brink. "We created this reimagined version because we wanted to give our beautiful fans something to be excited about. 'Blood 1983' is just that... we can't wait for the world to hear it."

The EP was Co-Produced by Tyler Bates and Dan Haigh, and mixed by Zakk Cervini.

"The collab between In This Moment, the inimitable Dan Haigh of GUNSHIP, and myself, yielded an awesome reimagining of four of the band's classic songs; leaning into synth wave and industrial music that has inspired all of us throughout our careers in music," says Tyler Bates. "We love it!"

This past weekend, the group launched their Blood 1983 tour with special guests Nothing More, Sleep Token and Cherry Bombs. The tour has the group set to take over stages in major markets including Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Los Angeles and Chicago from August through October 2022. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now.

Listen to the new single here:

The Blood 1983 Tour

Tue, Aug 30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu, Sept 1 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center

Fri, Sep 2 - - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

Sat, Sep 3 - Pryor, OK - - Rocklahoma

Tue, Sep 6 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Thu, Sep 8 - Alton, VA - - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Fri, Sep 9 - - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Sat, Sep 10 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

Tue, Sep 13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Thu, Sep 15 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

Sat, Sep 16 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun, Sep 18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Tue, Sep 20 - Columbus, OH - - Kemba Live

Wed, Sep 21 - Cleveland, OH - - The Agora

Fri, Sep 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

Sat, Sep 24 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Center

Sun, Sep 25 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live ☨

Tue, Sep 27 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

Wed, Sep 28 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

Fri, Sep 30 - Great Falls, MT - - Centene Stadium

Sat, Oct 1 - Spokane, WA - The Podium

Mon, Oct 3 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Tue, Oct 4 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schinitzer Concert Hall

Wed, Oct 5 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre

Fri, Oct 7 - - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Sat, Oct 8 - Central Point, OR - Bi-Mart Amphitheater

Tue, Oct 11 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

Wed, Oct 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Fri, Oct 14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Sat, Oct 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Tue, Oct 18 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

Wed, Oct 19 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

Fri, Oct 21 - Chicago, IL - Radius

Sat, Oct 22 - Milwaukee, WI - - Eagles Ballroom

Sun, Oct 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - - Stage AE - outdoor stage

☨ - No Nothing More




From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Freeform Debuts THE COME UP Series TrailerVIDEO: Freeform Debuts THE COME UP Series Trailer
August 30, 2022

The cast, comprised of a group of ambitious, action-oriented, and diverse Gen Z New Yorkers whose careers are on the rise, includes: Taofeek Abijako, Fernando Casablancas, Ben Hard, Claude Shwartz, Ebon Gore, and Sophia Wilson. Each person is thriving in their respective fields: modeling, fashion design, photography, acting, and nightlife organizing. Watch the new video trailer now!
ME TIME Tops Netflix Film List the Week of August 22ME TIME Tops Netflix Film List the Week of August 22
August 30, 2022

Viewers spent some quality Me Time with Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall as the film debuted atop the English Films List with 59.23M hours viewed. The buddy comedy, full of unexpected adventures and the Kevin Hart-Seal duet you didn’t know you needed, appeared in the Top 10 in 92 countries.
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Sets Season 35 PremiereLIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Sets Season 35 Premiere
August 30, 2022

As always, the guest chair is as hot as ever, with A-list celebrities starting their mornings with Kelly and Ryan throughout the month, including Ryan Reynolds, Tyler Perry, Naomi Watts, Keegan-Michael Key, Billy Eichner, Quinta Brunson, Josh Duhamel, Idina Menzel, Jimmy Kimmel, Justin Long, Derek Hough, Leann Rimes, Mark Cuban and more.
Sierra Hull Announces Headlining Tour This FallSierra Hull Announces Headlining Tour This Fall
August 30, 2022

After a whirlwind summer criss-crossing the country, the acclaimed mandolinist and her dynamic band left a wake of awestruck audiences at major festivals including Sacred Rose Festival, Under The Big Sky, and the Cayamo Cruise, sharing the stage with the likes of Emmylou Harris, Madison Cunningham, Margo Price, and Billy Strings, along the way.
Forrest Isn't Dead Releases New Singles 'Heaven' & 'Earth'Forrest Isn't Dead Releases New Singles 'Heaven' & 'Earth'
August 30, 2022

As he gears up for the release of his debut album, The End Of Everything, next month, Atlanta-based rising alt-pop artist Forrest Isn’t Dead has released a pair of new singles, “Heaven” and “Earth,” with a two-part video series to accompany the songs. Watch the new music video below, both directed by Noah Lamport, now!