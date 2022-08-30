In This Moment to Release 'Blood 1983' EP This Fall

GRAMMY® Award-nominated hard rock outfit In This Moment release the first track "Whore 1983" from their forthcoming Blood 1983 EP.

The Blood 1983 EP commemorates the ten year anniversary of the band's Gold-certified album Blood (2012) and will be available digitally across all digital service providers as well as CD October 21 via BMG.

"We are excited to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of our album 'Blood' by bringing this new EP to life. 'Blood' changed our lives and shifted our career in a way we will never forget," says Maria Brink. "We created this reimagined version because we wanted to give our beautiful fans something to be excited about. 'Blood 1983' is just that... we can't wait for the world to hear it."

The EP was Co-Produced by Tyler Bates and Dan Haigh, and mixed by Zakk Cervini.

"The collab between In This Moment, the inimitable Dan Haigh of GUNSHIP, and myself, yielded an awesome reimagining of four of the band's classic songs; leaning into synth wave and industrial music that has inspired all of us throughout our careers in music," says Tyler Bates. "We love it!"

This past weekend, the group launched their Blood 1983 tour with special guests Nothing More, Sleep Token and Cherry Bombs. The tour has the group set to take over stages in major markets including Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Los Angeles and Chicago from August through October 2022. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now.

The Blood 1983 Tour

Tue, Aug 30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu, Sept 1 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center

Fri, Sep 2 - - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

Sat, Sep 3 - Pryor, OK - - Rocklahoma

Tue, Sep 6 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Thu, Sep 8 - Alton, VA - - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Fri, Sep 9 - - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Sat, Sep 10 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

Tue, Sep 13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Thu, Sep 15 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

Sat, Sep 16 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun, Sep 18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Tue, Sep 20 - Columbus, OH - - Kemba Live

Wed, Sep 21 - Cleveland, OH - - The Agora

Fri, Sep 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

Sat, Sep 24 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Center

Sun, Sep 25 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live ☨

Tue, Sep 27 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

Wed, Sep 28 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

Fri, Sep 30 - Great Falls, MT - - Centene Stadium

Sat, Oct 1 - Spokane, WA - The Podium

Mon, Oct 3 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Tue, Oct 4 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schinitzer Concert Hall

Wed, Oct 5 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre

Fri, Oct 7 - - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Sat, Oct 8 - Central Point, OR - Bi-Mart Amphitheater

Tue, Oct 11 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

Wed, Oct 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Fri, Oct 14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Sat, Oct 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Tue, Oct 18 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

Wed, Oct 19 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

Fri, Oct 21 - Chicago, IL - Radius

Sat, Oct 22 - Milwaukee, WI - - Eagles Ballroom

Sun, Oct 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - - Stage AE - outdoor stage

☨ - No Nothing More